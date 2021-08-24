SQL Warehouse Developer – Centurion – Contract – up To R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a SQL Warehouse Developer to join their phenomenal team.

This role is ideal for a candidate who will develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Requirements:

IT Degree

3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment

Expertise in the Software Development Lifecycle

Expertise with T-SQL

Expertise in Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL

Expertise with SQL Server Database Engine

Expertise with MS SSIS ETL

Expertise with MS SSAS OLAP

Expertise with MS Visual Studio Data Tools

Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices

Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices

Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components

Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice

Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks

Experience with creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments

