SQL Warehouse Developer – Centurion – Contract – up To R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a SQL Warehouse Developer to join their phenomenal team.
This role is ideal for a candidate who will develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
Requirements:
- IT Degree
- 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment
- Expertise in the Software Development Lifecycle
- Expertise with T-SQL
- Expertise in Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL
- Expertise with SQL Server Database Engine
- Expertise with MS SSIS ETL
- Expertise with MS SSAS OLAP
- Expertise with MS Visual Studio Data Tools
- Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices
- Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices
- Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components
- Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice
- Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks
- Experience with creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments
