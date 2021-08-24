SQL Warehouse Developer – Centurion – Contract – up To R450 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 24, 2021

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a SQL Warehouse Developer to join their phenomenal team.

This role is ideal for a candidate who will develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree
  • 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment
  • Expertise in the Software Development Lifecycle
  • Expertise with T-SQL
  • Expertise in Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL
  • Expertise with SQL Server Database Engine
  • Expertise with MS SSIS ETL
  • Expertise with MS SSAS OLAP
  • Expertise with MS Visual Studio Data Tools
  • Knowledge of NodeJS design and development practices
  • Knowledge of MongoDB design and development practices
  • Experience with creating self-contained, reusable, and testable components
  • Experience with enterprise deployment pipeline and source control best practice
  • Experience with writing comprehensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks
  • Experience with creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments

Reference Number for this position is NN53588 which is on a long-term contract work in Centurion offering a rate of up to R450 per hour. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • DB2
  • MS Access
  • PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position