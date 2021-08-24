Systems Analyst II: Retail Systems at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement as the next Systems Analyst II sought by a renowned Retail Group. Your role will entail analysis of current systems solutions and business requirements, designing new and enhancing systems, testing proposed solutions while supporting current solutions. The ideal candidate requires a 3-years IT Degree/ Diploma and 3-5 Years relevant experience with any Retail industry experience proving [URL Removed] current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design.

Design less complex system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Testing of proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for system and integration testing.

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Support current solutions

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 Years IT Degree/ Diploma.

3-5 Years relevant experience.

May be required to perform standby duties.

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements).

Retail experience advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Takes action to reconcile discrepancies.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Analyst

II

Learn more/Apply for this position