Technical Specialist II: Cyber Security at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A reputable Retail Group seeks the expertise of a Technical Specialist II to support the delivery and execution of Cyber Security operations. You will work closely with the IT GRC & Cyber team and partners across the Group to continually improve security posture while supporting SOC capabilities from co-ordinating operational tasks to delivering key programs. This is a technical role requiring experience in building, delivering, improving and validating the effectiveness of security solutions. You will require a relevant 3-year Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience, at least 4 years relevant experience within the security discipline, hands-on practical experience working in Cyber Security operations including incident response and blue teaming, experience in security technologies covering SIEM, EDR and NDR, be able to translate security metrics into action & automate processes scripting [URL Removed] Cyber Security operations

Manage cyber security operational tooling and processes to monitor, maintain and enhance our security posture.

Support and enhance core security operations functions covering networks, infrastructure, application and data.

Participate in cyber security operational processes including vulnerability management, security assessments, control creation and validation, incident and event management, network and endpoint detection and response.

Work closely with key security partners and providers to manage and enhance security services.

Help define and set security standards.

Investigate and implement new approaches, technologies and automation to raise the level of security and increase coverage and efficiencies.

Ensure effective Stakeholder Management to reduce risk

Establish relationships with key stakeholders for effective cross-team collaboration and implementation of security operations processes.

Provide context and guidance to implement security improvements.

Communicate progress, status, events, planned activities and issues to all relevant parties.

Communicate technical decisions, discoveries, practices, processes, knowledge and information.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills

4 Years relevant experience within the security discipline.

Hands-on practical experience working in Cyber Security operations including incident response and blue teaming.

Experience with security technologies and processes covering identity & access management, data security, vulnerability management and general infrastructure (network, platform, cloud and endpoint) security.

Experience in security technologies covering SIEM, EDR and NDR.

Ability to automate processes scripting experience essential.

Ability to translate security metrics into action.

May be required to assist outside of working hours.

Advantageous

Security Certifications would be advantageous e.g., CISSP, GCED etc.

Practical experience with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

ATTRIBUTES:

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved.

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends.

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information.

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects.

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities.

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

