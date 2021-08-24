Test Automation Technician

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for an Intermediate Test Automation Specialist with 5+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM as methodology.
Requirements:
- Good C# base skillset is required, previous experience with automation specific projects would be preferable
- Some form of Quality Assurance background would be very advantageous:
- Test Analysis
- Testing Methodologies
- Bug life cycle
- Microsoft SQL Knowledge would be advantageous
- Some previous experience in testing API’s using industry tools would be required:
- Postman
- Swagger
- SoapUI
- Previous experience working in an Agile Software Development environment would be advantageous
- Previous experience working in a Microsoft Azure DevOps environment would be advantageous
Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):
- Develop new automation test cases that meet business requirements.
- Maintain and optimize existing automation test cases
- Participate and contribute to sprint process
- Be a team player, understanding your role as a ‘quality gate’ in the business
Desired Skills:
- Tester
- Automation
- C#
- Azure
- Selenium
- QA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
You won’t find a more exciting place to work than this one in Pretoria!