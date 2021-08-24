Test Automation Technician

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!

They are currently looking for an Intermediate Test Automation Specialist with 5+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM as methodology.

Requirements:

Good C# base skillset is required, previous experience with automation specific projects would be preferable

Some form of Quality Assurance background would be very advantageous:

Test Analysis

Testing Methodologies

Bug life cycle

Microsoft SQL Knowledge would be advantageous

Some previous experience in testing API’s using industry tools would be required:

Postman

Swagger

SoapUI

Previous experience working in an Agile Software Development environment would be advantageous

Previous experience working in a Microsoft Azure DevOps environment would be advantageous

Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):

Develop new automation test cases that meet business requirements.

Maintain and optimize existing automation test cases

Participate and contribute to sprint process

Be a team player, understanding your role as a ‘quality gate’ in the business

Desired Skills:

Tester

Automation

C#

Azure

Selenium

QA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

You won’t find a more exciting place to work than this one in Pretoria!

