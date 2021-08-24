Test Automation Technician

Aug 24, 2021

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for an Intermediate Test Automation Specialist with 5+ years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM as methodology.

Requirements:

  • Good C# base skillset is required, previous experience with automation specific projects would be preferable
  • Some form of Quality Assurance background would be very advantageous:
  • Test Analysis
  • Testing Methodologies
  • Bug life cycle
  • Microsoft SQL Knowledge would be advantageous
  • Some previous experience in testing API’s using industry tools would be required:
  • Postman
  • Swagger
  • SoapUI
  • Previous experience working in an Agile Software Development environment would be advantageous
  • Previous experience working in a Microsoft Azure DevOps environment would be advantageous

Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):

  • Develop new automation test cases that meet business requirements.
  • Maintain and optimize existing automation test cases
  • Participate and contribute to sprint process
  • Be a team player, understanding your role as a ‘quality gate’ in the business

Desired Skills:

  • Tester
  • Automation
  • C#
  • Azure
  • Selenium
  • QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

You won’t find a more exciting place to work than this one in Pretoria!

