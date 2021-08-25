Field Support Technicians at Red Ember Recruitment

3-month contract available for Field Support Technicians.

Looking for 2 intermediate (Mid Level CTC to be confirmed) networking field engineers for our Cape Town support team for at least the next 3 months which might need to be extended if required. The engineers will be required to install and support the following:

Own Reliable transport Critical AA rates will be covered

3 Month Contract starting ASAP ending mid-December that can be extended if required

3-5 years experience installing and trouble shooting network devices

Experience installing and troubleshooting VoIP devices and handsets

CTC R20 000 -R25 000 P/M dependant on experience and qualification

After hours work when required, overtime 1.5 X weekdays and Saturdays 2 X for Sundays and public holidays.

Cisco routers

Cisco switches

Meraki SDWan devices

VeloCloud SDWan devices

A good understanding of networks devices is needed but no need to be CISCO qualified.Need to have a good understanding of IP Telephony to be able to install and support IP Telephony handsets such as Yealink, Snom, Polycom and Cisco. They will also need to be able to provide basic end-user support and training on these devices.Need a reliable vehicle (this is key as you will be on the road primarily) AA rates for travel will be used, must be able to assist after hours if and when required. Overtime and stand-by allowance will be catered for.

About The Employer:

Red Ember is actively recruiting for Field Support Technicians

Recruiter: Johandri

