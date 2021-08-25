Financial Retail Business Analyst at Deli Spices

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

The Business Analyst is the connection between the Sales Department and the Finance Department through the management of sales pricing (and volumes/sales) to ensure that the margin guidelines and requirements are achieved whilst also ensuring that Retail Pricing are competitive to achieve the required volumes and growth targets.

Support the Sales Department with Quantitative and Qualitative monitoring and analysis of Retail Customers’ (being Fresh Meat and HMR/Supermarket customers) sales and margins on a national basis. Administering the pricing of products to Retail Customers