IT Technician

Our client is actively recruiting for a IT Technician.

Duties –

Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts

Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points

Assisting in all critical IT production points

Maintain necessary levels of spare parts

Maintain critical backup for local data

Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment

Requirements –

Senior certificate

Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.

Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals

Willingness to work shifts

Own transport

Preference given to residents of Kariega and surrounding areas

