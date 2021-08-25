Our client is actively recruiting for a IT Technician.
Duties –
Support , Maintain IT function in production across shifts
Attend to Hardware, operating systems , software and network repairs relating to production IT points
Assisting in all critical IT production points
Maintain necessary levels of spare parts
Maintain critical backup for local data
Implement Maintenance plans for IT equipment
Requirements –
Senior certificate
Comptia A+ or Comptia N+ or relevant IT Diploma.
Experience: Relevant experience in PC hardware, PC operating Systems, PC Networking hardware and LAN hardware and all PC peripherals
Willingness to work shifts
Own transport
Preference given to residents of Kariega and surrounding areas
Should you wish to apply please email cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- LAN Hardware
- PC Hardware
- PC Operating systems
- PC Networking hardware
- PC perpherals
- IT Technician