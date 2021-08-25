JavaScript Stack Developer

Key Job Responsibilities, include:
? Software development and maintenance:
o Develop software according to functional and technical specifications
o Follow SDLC requirements (as required for each project, but typically using
Agile methodologies)
o Ensure developed software is unit-tested
o Ensure developed software is peer-reviewed
o Provide assistance with test case creation
o Ensure software is under version control, and developed and released from the correct stream
o Ensure all work is done against a case and/or user stories, updating tracking tools as prescribed
o Participate in regular sprints, customer demos etc.
o Provide regular progress updates
? Documentation: ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained
? Release delivery leadership: as required, fulfill the delivery lead role, assisting the delivery manager, by coordinating other developers, analysts and testers for a specific release
Qualifications and Experience Required:
? Formal tertiary qualification (Degree or diploma in Computer Science, IT or Engineering) essential
? Relevant working experience essential: 5+ years of working development experience essential
? Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies
? Version control using Git.
? Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies
? Experience with WebRTC and other telecommunications standards would be preferred
? Experience with development:
o React Native development experience ESSENTIAL and needs proven track record
o Javascript
o Node.JS
o Angular and/or Vue Framework
o Other development experience
? Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions