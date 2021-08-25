JavaScript Stack Developer

Key Job Responsibilities, include:

? Software development and maintenance:

o Develop software according to functional and technical specifications

o Follow SDLC requirements (as required for each project, but typically using

Agile methodologies)

o Ensure developed software is unit-tested

o Ensure developed software is peer-reviewed

o Provide assistance with test case creation

o Ensure software is under version control, and developed and released from the correct stream

o Ensure all work is done against a case and/or user stories, updating tracking tools as prescribed

o Participate in regular sprints, customer demos etc.

o Provide regular progress updates

? Documentation: ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained

? Release delivery leadership: as required, fulfill the delivery lead role, assisting the delivery manager, by coordinating other developers, analysts and testers for a specific release

Qualifications and Experience Required:



? Formal tertiary qualification (Degree or diploma in Computer Science, IT or Engineering) essential

? Relevant working experience essential: 5+ years of working development experience essential

? Project Life Cycle and software development methodologies

? Version control using Git.

? Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies

? Experience with WebRTC and other telecommunications standards would be preferred

? Experience with development:



o React Native development experience ESSENTIAL and needs proven track record

o Javascript

o Node.JS

o Angular and/or Vue Framework

o Other development experience

? Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions

