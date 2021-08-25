Senior Full Stack C# Developer -Angular: Sandton (SEMI-REMOTE) R1.4MIL P/A

This job is worthy of your attention; A bank that is technology driven and the first behavioural group globally. They are fast-paced, trendy scale-up environment for smart, self-driven and passionate devs.

They require two Senior Full Stack Developer’s to work in cahoots! You will be involved in a brand-new platform, building applications & integrating with back-end services. You will be working alongside other engineers/ devs working on different layers of the infrastructure.

To land this job, you need to be skilled in:

You have 10+ years’ experience as an avid coder- proficient in C# .Net, .Net Core

You are skilled in JavaScript, & Web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

You have key skills in Angular 10+

Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC, Design Patterns & SOLID principles

Decent integration skills -RESTful APIs

Qualifications:

An IT Related degree and Microsoft Certifications

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a Permanent position based in Sandton (Semi-remote) offering up to [URL Removed] cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

