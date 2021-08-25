Senior Java Full Stack Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Develop to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

8+ Years

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Full Stack development & maintenance for internal web applications.

Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, support and maintenance.

Participate in stand-ups.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.

System testing/parallel runs.

Prepare Production deployment artefacts.

Prepare Production deployment plan documents.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.

System implementation / deployment & release activities.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Java 7 & 8+

JEE 7

EJB2/3/CLI

Struts

HTML

CSS

JavaScript, Typescript

JSP

JMS / JMS 2

Python

NodeJS

CI/CD

Backend & Frontend Development & Support (Full Stack)

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Calling SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Functional Java

JSON and XML with Schema

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

Object oriented design

Continuous integration

Payara / Glassfish

Linux server admin for above

Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server

Maven multi module project setup and development

IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

Postman / SoapUI

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Integration with 3rd party systems

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Environment management / solution architectural experience (highly advantageous)

Cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. AWS, Azure, Openshift (highly advantageous)

Serverless

Microservice Architecture

Spring MVC

