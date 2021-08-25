Senior Java Full Stack Developer

Aug 25, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Develop to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:
8+ Years

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Full Stack development & maintenance for internal web applications.
  • Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, support and maintenance.
  • Participate in stand-ups.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
  • Development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • Prepare Production deployment artefacts.
  • Prepare Production deployment plan documents.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
  • System implementation / deployment & release activities.

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Java 7 & 8+
  • JEE 7
  • EJB2/3/CLI
  • Struts
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript, Typescript
  • JSP
  • JMS / JMS 2
  • Python
  • NodeJS
  • CI/CD
  • Backend & Frontend Development & Support (Full Stack)
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • Calling SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Functional Java
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • Object oriented design
  • Continuous integration
  • Payara / Glassfish
  • Linux server admin for above
  • Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines
  • Code quality with Sonar
  • Nexus
  • Junit with unit and integration tests
  • Integration with 3rd party systems
  • Performing production and integration deployments
  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support
  • Troubleshooting deployments
  • Debugging remote services
  • Environment management / solution architectural experience (highly advantageous)
  • Cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. AWS, Azure, Openshift (highly advantageous)
  • Serverless
  • Microservice Architecture
  • Spring MVC

Desired Skills:

  • CLOUD
  • AWS
  • JAVA
  • HTML
  • PYTHON
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

