Senior Java Full Stack Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Full Stack Develop to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience:
8+ Years
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Full Stack development & maintenance for internal web applications.
- Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, support and maintenance.
- Participate in stand-ups.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Analyse and fix Production Known Errors.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- Prepare Production deployment artefacts.
- Prepare Production deployment plan documents.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Preparation/Updating of user and operation manuals and other Confluence documentation.
- System implementation / deployment & release activities.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Java 7 & 8+
- JEE 7
- EJB2/3/CLI
- Struts
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript, Typescript
- JSP
- JMS / JMS 2
- Python
- NodeJS
- CI/CD
- Backend & Frontend Development & Support (Full Stack)
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- Calling SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Functional Java
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- Continuous integration
- Payara / Glassfish
- Linux server admin for above
- Knowledge of Apache & WebLogic 12.1.3 Server
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
- Postman / SoapUI
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
- Jenkins with Build Pipelines
- Code quality with Sonar
- Nexus
- Junit with unit and integration tests
- Integration with 3rd party systems
- Performing production and integration deployments
- Logging and tracking tickets to external support
- Troubleshooting deployments
- Debugging remote services
- Environment management / solution architectural experience (highly advantageous)
- Cloud knowledge and experience, e.g. AWS, Azure, Openshift (highly advantageous)
- Serverless
- Microservice Architecture
- Spring MVC
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- CLOUD
- AWS
- JAVA
- HTML
- PYTHON
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years