Software developer (C#) at Mediro ICT

Aug 25, 2021

Our client challenges the conventional with forward-thinking, disruptive tech, analysis and strategies, and push the status quo to find the best possible solutions every time And they have fun while they do it (think dress-up days, Google-esque offices, and values that drive everything they do)!Their IT team is dynamic, passionate and innovative, and develops all of our business systems in-house. Your responsibilities will include (but wont be limited to):

  • Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.
  • Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.
  • Performing code reviews to ensure applications meet development standards.
  • Maintaining and deploying development environments for your squad.
  • Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.
  • System support.
  • System maintenance and defect resolution.
  • Closely collaborating with our test analyst, to verify and resolve defects.
  • Working with external development teams to deliver new application functionalities.
  • Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.

Minimum RequirementsYoull need:

  • 5+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).
  • A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.
  • Good database understanding.
  • A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience within the short term insurance industry.
  • A relevant IT degree or diploma.
  • Excellent communication skills.

