Software developer (C#) at Mediro ICT

Our client challenges the conventional with forward-thinking, disruptive tech, analysis and strategies, and push the status quo to find the best possible solutions every time And they have fun while they do it (think dress-up days, Google-esque offices, and values that drive everything they do)!Their IT team is dynamic, passionate and innovative, and develops all of our business systems in-house. Your responsibilities will include (but wont be limited to):

Being the person your dog thinks you are.

Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.

Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.

Performing code reviews to ensure applications meet development standards.

Maintaining and deploying development environments for your squad.

Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.

System support.

System maintenance and defect resolution.

Closely collaborating with our test analyst, to verify and resolve defects.

Working with external development teams to deliver new application functionalities.

Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.

Minimum RequirementsYoull need:

Heaps of awesomeness.

5+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).

A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.

Good database understanding.

A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience within the short term insurance industry.

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

Excellent communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position