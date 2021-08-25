Software developer (C#) at Mediro ICT

Our client challenges the conventional with forward-thinking, disruptive tech, analysis and strategies, and push the status quo to find the best possible solutions every time And they have fun while they do it (think dress-up days, Google-esque offices, and values that drive everything they do)!Their IT team is dynamic, passionate and innovative, and develops all of our business systems in-house. Your responsibilities will include (but wont be limited to):
- Being the person your dog thinks you are.
- Participating in all SCRUM ceremonies.
- Developing new features/processes within the relevant feature squad.
- Performing code reviews to ensure applications meet development standards.
- Maintaining and deploying development environments for your squad.
- Ensuring that automated unit/integration tests are developed and executed as part of the CI/CD process.
- System support.
- System maintenance and defect resolution.
- Closely collaborating with our test analyst, to verify and resolve defects.
- Working with external development teams to deliver new application functionalities.
- Participating in roll-outs and go-live activities.
Minimum RequirementsYoull need:
- Heaps of awesomeness.
- 5+ years of relevant experience (using SCRUM as methodology).
- A good grasp of C#, T-SQL, HTML5, JavaScript, Single Page Applications (SPAs), NHibernate, Entity framework, Web Services, Message Queues, CSS, XML/JSON, GIT, SSIS, ETL and Hangfire.
- Good database understanding.
- A fundamental understanding of Azure/AWS.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience within the short term insurance industry.
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
- Excellent communication skills.