Developer at M&M Consulting

Purpose of Position:
To develop enhancements and customize a custom application build on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and related services
Main Responsibilities :
– Form part of the development team to enhance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) application
– As the team is working from home you will be required to participate in morning daily stand-ups
– A DevOps approach is followed where developers are responsible for support as well
– Design and code review with piers is required to ensure at least one other person knows and understand/approves the implementation
– Any implementation needs to be documented in the UML tool Enterprise Architect from where monthly a document pack is generated for the client
– Demonstrating the implementation to the client in the staging environment when required
Desired Skills:
- 3 years + programming experience – Experience in C# .NET Development
- Experience in Configuration and customization of Microsoft Dynamics 365
- Experience in MS SQL and Reporting Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree