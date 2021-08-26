Developer at M&M Consulting

Purpose of Position:

To develop enhancements and customize a custom application build on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and related services

Main Responsibilities :

– Form part of the development team to enhance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales (CRM) application

– As the team is working from home you will be required to participate in morning daily stand-ups

– A DevOps approach is followed where developers are responsible for support as well

– Design and code review with piers is required to ensure at least one other person knows and understand/approves the implementation

– Any implementation needs to be documented in the UML tool Enterprise Architect from where monthly a document pack is generated for the client

– Demonstrating the implementation to the client in the staging environment when required

Desired Skills:

3 years + programming experience – Experience in C# .NET Development

Experience in Configuration and customization of Microsoft Dynamics 365

Experience in MS SQL and Reporting Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

