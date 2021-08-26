MS Dynamics AX Developer

Aug 26, 2021

  • Completing Full Life Cycle implementations.
  • Creating and deploying SSRS reports
  • Unit testing and QA testing of deployments
  • Customize Dynamics AX using .NET, X++ and other technologies.
  • Perform data conversions into Microsoft Dynamics AX Monitor and manage Dynamics AX environments
  • Monitor implementation, quality and budget;identify, troubleshoot, and resolve apparent system bugs.
  • Maintaining the SQL Server database and resolve database performance.

Desired Skills:

  • MS AX Dynamics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Specialised distributor of IT Products

