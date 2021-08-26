MS Dynamics AX Developer

- Completing Full Life Cycle implementations.
- Creating and deploying SSRS reports
- Unit testing and QA testing of deployments
- Customize Dynamics AX using .NET, X++ and other technologies.
- Perform data conversions into Microsoft Dynamics AX Monitor and manage Dynamics AX environments
- Monitor implementation, quality and budget;identify, troubleshoot, and resolve apparent system bugs.
- Maintaining the SQL Server database and resolve database performance.
Desired Skills:
- MS AX Dynamics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Specialised distributor of IT Products