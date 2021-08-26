Network Specialist at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

Compiling detailed designs from provided architectures i.e. specific designs and allocations within a defined architecture.

Providing guidance to engineers on solution requirements

Reviewing deployment / implementation plans.

Maintaining documentation.

Scope:

Detailed Network Design (IP networks, VLANs, Routing, Firewalls, etc)

Detailed Virtualisation Design (VCentre and VM configurations)

Detailed Storage Design

Detailed Infrastructure Design (Hosts, Storage, Networks)

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ relevant experience.

Experience working with the following: VMWare Suite (VCentre, VRA, VROPS, etc) HPE Hardware (Servers, MSA, SAN, Network Switches) F5 Firewalls (LTM, AFM, ASM) & Integration with others (Fortigate, Cisco) RedHat Linux

Experience in the following would be a bonus: WAF technology understanding and configuration. Experience with scripting and automation tools. Various monitoring tools & technologies including SNMP.



