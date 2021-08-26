RPA Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking at a contractor for 1 – 3 Months to build solutions utilizing RPA tools and maintain technical responsibility for project delivery as the technical resource on a project and creating and maintaining technical solution documentation for 2 RPA solutions they are building.

Requirements

Contributing to the business analysis process and process mapping would also be beneficial. Having a general understanding of licensing and different kind of bots applicable to different scenarios is also beneficial

Minimum 2 years hands on dedicated UiPath experience – Have hands-on experience in latest version of UiPath tool – Hands-on experience in:

Automating Web interfaces

Automating desktop application interfaces

Automating Citrix interfaces

Automating Mainframe interfaces

Automating ERP interfaces is preferable

Should have experience in implementation/deployment of BOTs into production

Excellent communication skills (both written & verbal) ability to discuss complex technical concepts with engineers as well as end users

Should be analytical and able to improvise configuration / coding to new situations

C# and VB.Net & SQL knowledge

CORE SKILLS

UIPath

Blue Prism

Web Interfaces

Process Mapping

QUALIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATIONS

Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

A relevant university degree or equivalent

Certified in an RPA tool such as UI Path and or Blue Prism

Desired Skills:

RPA

UIPath

Blue Prism

Web Interfaces

Process Mapping

Robotic Process Automation

Requirements Gathering

User Acceptance Testing

Citrix

ERP

Mainframe

Desktop Applications

C#

VB

VB.Net

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position