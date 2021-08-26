RPA Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking at a contractor for 1 – 3 Months to build solutions utilizing RPA tools and maintain technical responsibility for project delivery as the technical resource on a project and creating and maintaining technical solution documentation for 2 RPA solutions they are building.
Requirements
- Contributing to the business analysis process and process mapping would also be beneficial. Having a general understanding of licensing and different kind of bots applicable to different scenarios is also beneficial
- Minimum 2 years hands on dedicated UiPath experience – Have hands-on experience in latest version of UiPath tool – Hands-on experience in:
- Automating Web interfaces
- Automating desktop application interfaces
- Automating Citrix interfaces
- Automating Mainframe interfaces
- Automating ERP interfaces is preferable
- Should have experience in implementation/deployment of BOTs into production
- Excellent communication skills (both written & verbal) ability to discuss complex technical concepts with engineers as well as end users
- Should be analytical and able to improvise configuration / coding to new situations
- C# and VB.Net & SQL knowledge
CORE SKILLS
- UIPath
- Blue Prism
- Web Interfaces
- Process Mapping
QUALIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATIONS
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
- A relevant university degree or equivalent
- Certified in an RPA tool such as UI Path and or Blue Prism
Desired Skills:
- RPA
- UIPath
- Blue Prism
- Web Interfaces
- Process Mapping
- Robotic Process Automation
- Requirements Gathering
- User Acceptance Testing
- Citrix
- ERP
- Mainframe
- Desktop Applications
- C#
- VB
- VB.Net
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years