RPA Developer at Sabenza IT

Aug 26, 2021

Our client is looking at a contractor for 1 – 3 Months to build solutions utilizing RPA tools and maintain technical responsibility for project delivery as the technical resource on a project and creating and maintaining technical solution documentation for 2 RPA solutions they are building.

Requirements

  • Contributing to the business analysis process and process mapping would also be beneficial. Having a general understanding of licensing and different kind of bots applicable to different scenarios is also beneficial
  • Minimum 2 years hands on dedicated UiPath experience – Have hands-on experience in latest version of UiPath tool – Hands-on experience in:
  • Automating Web interfaces
  • Automating desktop application interfaces
  • Automating Citrix interfaces
  • Automating Mainframe interfaces
  • Automating ERP interfaces is preferable
  • Should have experience in implementation/deployment of BOTs into production
  • Excellent communication skills (both written & verbal) ability to discuss complex technical concepts with engineers as well as end users
  • Should be analytical and able to improvise configuration / coding to new situations
  • C# and VB.Net & SQL knowledge

CORE SKILLS

  • UIPath
  • Blue Prism
  • Web Interfaces
  • Process Mapping

QUALIFICATION / PROFESSIONAL REGISTRATIONS

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)
  • A relevant university degree or equivalent
  • Certified in an RPA tool such as UI Path and or Blue Prism

Desired Skills:

  • RPA
  • UIPath
  • Blue Prism
  • Web Interfaces
  • Process Mapping
  • Robotic Process Automation
  • Requirements Gathering
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Citrix
  • ERP
  • Mainframe
  • Desktop Applications
  • C#
  • VB
  • VB.Net
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

