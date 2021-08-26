Senior Developer

The Role: A leader in the Financial and Investments Space is on the lookout for Senior Developers to join their dynamic team.

Skills and Experience: Skillset:

C# .Net 3.5+

SQL Server 2008/2012

??Modern JavaScript libraries? – AngularJS, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc

ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

HTML 5

CD/CI pipelines

Cloud PaaS consumption

Rest Services

Kubernetes/DockerKey Accountabilities: Responsibilities:Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

