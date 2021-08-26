Senior Developer

The Role: A leader in the Financial and Investments Space is on the lookout for Senior Developers to join their dynamic [URL Removed] and Experience: Skillset:
C# .Net 3.5+
SQL Server 2008/2012
??Modern JavaScript libraries? – AngularJS, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc
ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)
HTML 5
CD/CI pipelines
Cloud PaaS consumption
Rest Services
Kubernetes/DockerKey Accountabilities: Responsibilities:Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code
Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks
Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery
Understand our business and clients and deliver great services
Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients
Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime
Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering