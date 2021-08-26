Senior IOS Developer at Reverside

Senior IOS Developer Role in Johannesburg / Cape Town

We are looking for Senior IOS Development Professionals with 5+years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Job Description

-Design and build applicationsfor the iOS platform.

-Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

-Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features.

-Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.

Skills

The Swift 3.0 programming language or Objective C

Apple’s Xcode IDE

Spatial Reasoning

Design Guidelines

UI and UX design experience

Apple Human Interface Guidelines

Networking

Core Data

