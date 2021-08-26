Senior Oracle Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior Certified PL/SQL Oracle Developer be based in Sandton.

Responsibilities

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company Insure processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability

requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within

agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Assist in identifying training needs of team members

Experience and requirements

Completed IT Degree required

Oracle Certified Professional – Advanced PLSQL developer advantageous

5 – 7 years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.

Working knowledge of Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

Technical Skills

Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP

PLSQL

SQL

XML

Dynamic SQL

SQL and PLSQL performance tuning

Report writing

BI/Warehouse/ETL

Java SE

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

PLSQL

SQL

XML

Dynamic SQL

Java SE

BI

ETL

Warehouse

Learn more/Apply for this position