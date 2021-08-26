Senior Oracle Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking for a Senior Certified PL/SQL Oracle Developer be based in Sandton.
Responsibilities
- Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to Company Insure processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability
- requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.
- Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed
- Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise
- Estimate development timelines based on business requirements
- Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within
- agreed timeframes
- Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found
- Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects
- Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.
- Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary
- Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures
- Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)
- Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use
- Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks
- Assist in identifying training needs of team members
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT Degree required
- Oracle Certified Professional – Advanced PLSQL developer advantageous
- 5 – 7 years of consistent experience in the listed core competency areas.
- Working knowledge of Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Technical Skills
- Data Modelling specifically related to OLTP
- PLSQL
- SQL
- XML
- Dynamic SQL
- SQL and PLSQL performance tuning
- Report writing
- BI/Warehouse/ETL
- Java SE
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- PLSQL
- SQL
- XML
- Dynamic SQL
- Java SE
- BI
- ETL
- Warehouse