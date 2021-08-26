Software Architect (Microsoft .Net C# Dynamics)

Do you love designing and creating scalable software solutions?
Is this you?
You enjoy designing and developing new systems and .Net Applications using C# development language
You have exceptional technical leadership skills and show technical excellence in software development within the Financial Services industry
You have a solid IT background and supporting IT Qualifications/ Degree
What you’ll be doing
The primary responsibility for the Software Architect is to design and re-write (C#, MS Dynamics) some .Net applications
and scalable solutions for a client based in Johannesburg.
Where you’ll be doing it
You’ll join a growing Consultancy in Johannesburg working with one of the World’s leading Financial Services companies
The role is hybrid (work from home and office-based) so you need to be able to get to Sandton.
What you’ll need
Ideally, you’ll have a Technology related Degree or relevant qualifications along with 8+ years of experience developing scalable solutions.
You need at least 5+ years of experience as an Architect, designing reliable, scalable software solutions.
Ideally you will have experience working in a Financial Services industry (Accounting, Fund Accounting, Banking)
Technical skills required:
Microsoft .Net
C#
MS Dynamics
TOGAF/ Zachman
Agile
What you’ll get
You will gain experience working for a reputable consultancy working for a World class Financial Services organisation.
This is an initial 12 month contract with the possibility of extension
Competitive Hourly Rate
What next
