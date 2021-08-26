Software Architect (Microsoft .Net C# Dynamics)

Do you love designing and creating scalable software solutions?

Is this you?

You enjoy designing and developing new systems and .Net Applications using C# development language

You have exceptional technical leadership skills and show technical excellence in software development within the Financial Services industry

You have a solid IT background and supporting IT Qualifications/ Degree

What you’ll be doing

The primary responsibility for the Software Architect is to design and re-write (C#, MS Dynamics) some .Net applications

and scalable solutions for a client based in Johannesburg.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll join a growing Consultancy in Johannesburg working with one of the World’s leading Financial Services companies

The role is hybrid (work from home and office-based) so you need to be able to get to Sandton.

What you’ll need

Ideally, you’ll have a Technology related Degree or relevant qualifications along with 8+ years of experience developing scalable solutions.

You need at least 5+ years of experience as an Architect, designing reliable, scalable software solutions.

Ideally you will have experience working in a Financial Services industry (Accounting, Fund Accounting, Banking)

Technical skills required:

Microsoft .Net

C#

MS Dynamics

TOGAF/ Zachman

Agile

What you’ll get

You will gain experience working for a reputable consultancy working for a World class Financial Services organisation.

This is an initial 12 month contract with the possibility of extension

Competitive Hourly Rate

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on *[Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [URL Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

.Net

dynamics

architect

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

