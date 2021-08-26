Technical Lead at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Technical lead – for coordination and execution of technical projects with a server engineer, networking, EUC background.

Requirements

Virtual Server Creation

Complete the forms and log & manage the RITM to get the VM created.

This included confirming the back-ups were setup and running as well as the VM created correctly as a CI in Snow. Assigned team AF WINTEL SERVICES.

VM Software Setup

Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL Team to ensure the minimum required software are setup and installed. IE CypherSuite, IIS, .NetCore, .NetFramwork etc. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.

VM Features &Services

Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL to ensure all the required Features & Services are setup & enabled. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.

SQL Users & Permissions

Manage the sessions & Change with Sunstone & the Database team to 1. Create the required SQL user & 2. Assign the correct access Rights. Assigned team in SNOW & CAB AF Database Services.

Database Copes & Creation

Manage the sessions & Change with the Sunstone & Database team to back up & restore the DEV/QA DBs to the Production Instance.

Firewall Rule Creations & Ports

Complete the Firewall Request Form, obtain the approvals and log it with the SOC Firewall team. Mail Group Soc

Firewall

Create the Public DNS

Submit & Justify the Public DNS Creation of your VM Server Alias & Endpoint.

Create the Internal Alias

Log & manage the alias & name resolution of the VM Server created on the inside Zone.

Assigned Group Active Directory Support work

Active Directory Services

Public CERT Request

Manage the Certificate Signing Request with the Local SOC Team,

Reverse Proxy Setup

Manage the Sessions between Firewall to setup the Reverse Proxy on Netscaler.

Apply now for further details

Desired Skills:

Virtual Server Creation

VMware

VMWare

Wintel

AF Wintel

CI

IE Cyphersuite

.NetCore

IIS

SQL Users

SQL

Snow

CAB AF

Firewall

VM Server

VM

Active Directory

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position