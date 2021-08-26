Technical Lead at Sabenza IT

Aug 26, 2021

Our client is looking for a Technical lead – for coordination and execution of technical projects with a server engineer, networking, EUC background.

Requirements

  • Virtual Server Creation
  • Complete the forms and log & manage the RITM to get the VM created.
  • This included confirming the back-ups were setup and running as well as the VM created correctly as a CI in Snow. Assigned team AF WINTEL SERVICES.
  • VM Software Setup
  • Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL Team to ensure the minimum required software are setup and installed. IE CypherSuite, IIS, .NetCore, .NetFramwork etc. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.
  • VM Features &Services
  • Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL to ensure all the required Features & Services are setup & enabled. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.
  • SQL Users & Permissions
  • Manage the sessions & Change with Sunstone & the Database team to 1. Create the required SQL user & 2. Assign the correct access Rights. Assigned team in SNOW & CAB AF Database Services.
  • Database Copes & Creation
  • Manage the sessions & Change with the Sunstone & Database team to back up & restore the DEV/QA DBs to the Production Instance.
  • Firewall Rule Creations & Ports
  • Complete the Firewall Request Form, obtain the approvals and log it with the SOC Firewall team. Mail Group Soc
  • Firewall
  • Create the Public DNS
  • Submit & Justify the Public DNS Creation of your VM Server Alias & Endpoint.
  • Create the Internal Alias
  • Log & manage the alias & name resolution of the VM Server created on the inside Zone.
  • Assigned Group Active Directory Support work
  • Active Directory Services
  • Public CERT Request
  • Manage the Certificate Signing Request with the Local SOC Team,
  • Reverse Proxy Setup
  • Manage the Sessions between Firewall to setup the Reverse Proxy on Netscaler.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

