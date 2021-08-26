Technical Lead at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Technical lead – for coordination and execution of technical projects with a server engineer, networking, EUC background.
Requirements
- Virtual Server Creation
- Complete the forms and log & manage the RITM to get the VM created.
- This included confirming the back-ups were setup and running as well as the VM created correctly as a CI in Snow. Assigned team AF WINTEL SERVICES.
- VM Software Setup
- Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL Team to ensure the minimum required software are setup and installed. IE CypherSuite, IIS, .NetCore, .NetFramwork etc. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.
- VM Features &Services
- Manage the sessions between Sunstone & WINTEL to ensure all the required Features & Services are setup & enabled. Assigned Team AF WINTEL Services.
- SQL Users & Permissions
- Manage the sessions & Change with Sunstone & the Database team to 1. Create the required SQL user & 2. Assign the correct access Rights. Assigned team in SNOW & CAB AF Database Services.
- Database Copes & Creation
- Manage the sessions & Change with the Sunstone & Database team to back up & restore the DEV/QA DBs to the Production Instance.
- Firewall Rule Creations & Ports
- Complete the Firewall Request Form, obtain the approvals and log it with the SOC Firewall team. Mail Group Soc
- Firewall
- Create the Public DNS
- Submit & Justify the Public DNS Creation of your VM Server Alias & Endpoint.
- Create the Internal Alias
- Log & manage the alias & name resolution of the VM Server created on the inside Zone.
- Assigned Group Active Directory Support work
- Active Directory Services
- Public CERT Request
- Manage the Certificate Signing Request with the Local SOC Team,
- Reverse Proxy Setup
- Manage the Sessions between Firewall to setup the Reverse Proxy on Netscaler.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years