Business Analyst

Aug 27, 2021

  • Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the company’s strategic plans, including carrying out and reporting on high quality financial and strategic analysis leading to increased profitability
  • Manages financial feasibility analysis, evaluations or business projects and advises on the optimisation of resources and profitability of projects within RSA and Botswana business
  • Enable strategic financial decision making by supporting the end to end financial process to ensure insights are accessible, readily available and required reporting for internal use
  • Consolidate and analyse the management reports for all reporting periods before submission to the Head of Finance for Mancom and Group

  • Detailed cost analysis and understanding of the cost drivers for RSA and Botswana

  • MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
  • Preferred qualifications: A post graduate degree or masters, CA (SA)

COMPETENCIES:

  • Planning and organising
  • Analysing
  • Relating and networking
  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Persuading and influencing
  • Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Adapting and responding to change
  • Leading and supervising

EXPERIENCE:

  • 5 – 6 years within a business environment. Heavy industry/ manufacturing/ FMCG experience would be an advantage
  • At least 3 years relevant experience supporting executive management in a similar environment

KEY OUTPUTS:

  • Conducts special studies to analyse complex financial actions and prepares recommendations for policy, procedure, control or action
  • Provides interpretation of financial policies, governmental legislation, accounting theory or customer financial regulations
  • Understanding finance processes across the entire finance function impacting on the income statement and balance sheet
  • Analyses financial information to determine present and future financial performance of the International business
  • Evaluates complex profit plans, operating records and financial statements. Makes recommendations to management regarding cost saving or profit generating opportunities and profitability improvement strategies
  • Researches and prepares economic reports on subjects such as rate of return, depreciation, working capital requirements, investment opportunities, investment performance and impact of governmental requirements
  • Work with internal stakeholders to identify opportunities to improve/optimize our business performance through consultation, in-depth research, advanced problem solving skills, and process analyses
  • This will be inclusive of aggregating, analysing, and interpreting data to determine the optimal course of action and presenting a comprehensive report of your findings/results and recommendations directly to the business
  • Deriving business insight and developing recommendations by leveraging industry knowledge and experience with state-of-the-art advanced analytic and quantitative tools, modelling techniques, and data procedures
  • Identify and leverage subject matter experts and resources within other departments in the companies as necessary throughout duration of project
  • Utilize reporting tools to gather data for review and analysis
  • Create final deliverable in a variety of formats (formal papers, PowerPoint, etc.) to summarize
    completed analysis, best practices or recommendations and present all findings directly to
    client
  • Enhance current financial & quantitative analysis tools
  • Participate in and present information to senior management team during meetings.
  • Monthly, quarterly and annual management reports
  • Detailed cost analysis

Desired Skills:

  • CA
  • Business analysis
  • Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Leading manufacturing company in South Africa

