- Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the company’s strategic plans, including carrying out and reporting on high quality financial and strategic analysis leading to increased profitability
- Manages financial feasibility analysis, evaluations or business projects and advises on the optimisation of resources and profitability of projects within RSA and Botswana business
- Enable strategic financial decision making by supporting the end to end financial process to ensure insights are accessible, readily available and required reporting for internal use
- Consolidate and analyse the management reports for all reporting periods before submission to the Head of Finance for Mancom and Group
Detailed cost analysis and understanding of the cost drivers for RSA and Botswana
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
- Preferred qualifications: A post graduate degree or masters, CA (SA)
COMPETENCIES:
- Planning and organising
- Analysing
- Relating and networking
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Deciding and initiating action
- Persuading and influencing
- Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking
- Presenting and communicating information
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Adapting and responding to change
- Leading and supervising
EXPERIENCE:
- 5 – 6 years within a business environment. Heavy industry/ manufacturing/ FMCG experience would be an advantage
- At least 3 years relevant experience supporting executive management in a similar environment
KEY OUTPUTS:
- Conducts special studies to analyse complex financial actions and prepares recommendations for policy, procedure, control or action
- Provides interpretation of financial policies, governmental legislation, accounting theory or customer financial regulations
- Understanding finance processes across the entire finance function impacting on the income statement and balance sheet
- Analyses financial information to determine present and future financial performance of the International business
- Evaluates complex profit plans, operating records and financial statements. Makes recommendations to management regarding cost saving or profit generating opportunities and profitability improvement strategies
- Researches and prepares economic reports on subjects such as rate of return, depreciation, working capital requirements, investment opportunities, investment performance and impact of governmental requirements
- Work with internal stakeholders to identify opportunities to improve/optimize our business performance through consultation, in-depth research, advanced problem solving skills, and process analyses
- This will be inclusive of aggregating, analysing, and interpreting data to determine the optimal course of action and presenting a comprehensive report of your findings/results and recommendations directly to the business
- Deriving business insight and developing recommendations by leveraging industry knowledge and experience with state-of-the-art advanced analytic and quantitative tools, modelling techniques, and data procedures
- Identify and leverage subject matter experts and resources within other departments in the companies as necessary throughout duration of project
- Utilize reporting tools to gather data for review and analysis
- Create final deliverable in a variety of formats (formal papers, PowerPoint, etc.) to summarize
completed analysis, best practices or recommendations and present all findings directly to
client
- Enhance current financial & quantitative analysis tools
- Participate in and present information to senior management team during meetings.
- Monthly, quarterly and annual management reports
- Detailed cost analysis
Desired Skills:
- CA
- Business analysis
- Manufacturing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Leading manufacturing company in South Africa