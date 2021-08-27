Business Analyst at Financial Services

Aug 27, 2021

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?

Overview of position:

Consulting on Various Projects

Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client’s underlying business.

Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc

Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.

The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings

Need good documentation skills

Minimum Requirements :

  • Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar
  • Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution
  • With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience
  • Minimum 2 – 5 years’ experience
  • Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.
  • Worked on various Projects will be advantageous
  • Excellent command of the English Language – fluently spoken and advantageous if speaks Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

  • BCom Informatics
  • Business Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Process Mapping
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Workflow Analysis
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Accounting
  • Sql
  • coding
  • Project management
  • English
  • Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position