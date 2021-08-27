Business Analyst at Financial Services

Our Market leading Financial Services consulting company seeks a Business Analyst with either a completed( BSC)Bachelor of science – IT computer science or BCOM Informatics to pursue /continue their career as a Business Analyst determined and want to be involved in cutting edge technology?

Overview of position:

Consulting on Various Projects

Hands-on implementer that will be configuring and supporting client solutions. IT-Sense (Strong on database) with an interest in a application design/implementation and the client’s underlying business.

Will be involved in the analysis of data and manipulation etc

Person will be looking at accounting / administration systems and processes and helping develop and implement new processes / systems.

The role will also involve high level project management. (documentation of processes, project plans and attending meetings

Need good documentation skills

Minimum Requirements :

Degree -Completed Bcom Informatics – Majors in IT or Bachelor of Sciences major Computer science / IT or Similar

Strong academic record from a nationally recognized institution

With SQL Knowledge Coding (Not Negotiable ) experience

Minimum 2 – 5 years’ experience

Have excellent communication & Interpersonal skills.

Worked on various Projects will be advantageous

Excellent command of the English Language – fluently spoken and advantageous if speaks Afrikaans

Desired Skills:

BCom Informatics

Business Analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

User Acceptance Testing

Requirement Gathering

Workflow Analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Accounting

Sql

coding

Project management

English

Afrikaans

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

