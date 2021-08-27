IT Network Technician at Ntice Search

Our Client, Montego, a market leader in the South African Pet Food Industry, is looking for a focused, motivated and driven IT Network Technician to assist with the installation and configurations of our expanding network and related infrastructure. The individual will be based at Montego Pet Nutrition head office in Graaff-Reinet.The Individual Must Be Able To Demonstrate The Following Abilities:

Take ownership and responsibility to complete projects and tasks as determined by his/her manager

Install physical network components related to the WAN, LAN and WIFI networks

Troubleshooting and resolving issues on the network

Installing operating systems such as Windows, Linux or macOS. WINTEL background with a good understanding of server systems

End user desktop support

Good understanding of basic network protocols such as TCP/IP, DNS, FTP and SMTP among others

Perform regular maintenance of the network and systems in accordance with the maintenance schedule as determined by the Infrastructure Manager

Good understanding of networking and computing principals and concepts

Create and update Technical Design and Architecture documentation and diagrams

Oversee and boost the connectivity and performance of the network and server systems

Perform regular upgrades to the network to ensure long-term network efficiency

Physical installation of optical fiber and ethernet cabling and related components

Physical installation and maintenance of microwave network equipment

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Information Systems or equivalent

Network certification such CCNA, N+, MCSE or equivalent

Minimum of 3 years working experience in similar role

Experience in a manufacturing environment would be advantageous

Excellent communication, analytical, and organizational skills

Possess positive work ethics

Willing to relocate

Salary is a basic of R17 500 including benefits which include a provident fund and the choice of medical aid/insurance.

