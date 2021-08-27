IT Technician

Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Diploma / NQF level 6
- (Diploma course of 1 to 3 years). EQF level 4. First stage of tertiary education:
- typically shorter, more practical / technical / diploma programmes leading to professional qualifications
- A minimum of 5 years in IT Networks and Information Security and related
- A+, N+, MCSD
- Own vehicle
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.
- Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
- Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
- Evaluate and modify systems performance.
- Identify user needs.
- Determine network and system requirements.
- Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
- Maintain network servers.
- Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
- Desktop support for infrastructure and software
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Software
- A+
- N+
- MCSD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma