IT Technician

Aug 27, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Diploma / NQF level 6
  • (Diploma course of 1 to 3 years). EQF level 4. First stage of tertiary education:
  • typically shorter, more practical / technical / diploma programmes leading to professional qualifications
  • A minimum of 5 years in IT Networks and Information Security and related
  • A+, N+, MCSD
  • Own vehicle

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Install and maintain network hardware and software, including device management.
  • Analyse and isolate network-related issues.
  • Monitor networks to ensure compliance, security and availability.
  • Evaluate and modify systems performance.
  • Identify user needs.
  • Determine network and system requirements.
  • Maintain integrity of the network, server deployment and security.
  • Maintain network servers.
  • Managing backups according to defined schedule as per standards.
  • Desktop support for infrastructure and software

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Software
  • A+
  • N+
  • MCSD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

