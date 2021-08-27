Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

Minimum years of experience:
- +8 years experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms
Level of experience required:
- Expert
Minimum qualification required:
- IT degree or diploma.
Role tasks:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Qualifications required:
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
- AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Technical knowledge – Required:
- At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practices and standards
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps o Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases o Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
- MS Azure:
- Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- IoT-Hub
- Event-Hub
- Service Bus
- Stream Analytics
- Function Applications etc.
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions Understanding of:
- Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
- Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
- Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.
Soft skills:
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team
- Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
- SELF STARTER.
- Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
- Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally