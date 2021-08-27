Senior C# Developer / Azure Cloud Specialist

Aug 27, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • +8 years experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years experience with Public Cloud platforms

Level of experience required:

  • Expert

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT degree or diploma.

Role tasks:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Qualifications required:

  • IT degree or diploma.

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
    • AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
    • AZ-300: Microsoft Azure Architect Technologies
    • AZ-301: Microsoft Azure Architect Design

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Technical knowledge – Required:
  • At least 8 years worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practices and standards
  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps o Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases o Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps:
  • MS Azure:
    • Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
    • IoT-Hub
    • Event-Hub
    • Service Bus
    • Stream Analytics
    • Function Applications etc.
  • Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
    • Domain-driven design (DDD)
    • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    • Factory pattern
    • Repo pattern etc.
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions Understanding of:
  • Cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends
  • Websites including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a website.
  • Authentication concepts & patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (Kerberos, LDAP, etc.) and as well as Federation, OAuth, and another web-based authentication.

Soft skills:

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behavior in a distributed team
  • Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
  • SELF STARTER.
  • Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
  • Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

