Senior IT Developer

Minimum Requirements:
- Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams
- Manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to
- delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate
- Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team
- Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business
- Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Desired Skills:
- IT
- Software Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma