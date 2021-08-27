Senior IT Developer

Aug 27, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • Advanced Diploma of 4 years / NQF level 7. Typically, a 4-year Diploma from a University of Technology
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams
  • Manages team demands on his/her time and shows willingness/ability to
  • delegate technical execution or responsibilities when appropriate
  • Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business
  • Participates in the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it relates to software development
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Software Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position