Our client is looking for a self-motivated Software Architect to work on industry specific software solutions as well as overseeing technical standards.
Requirements:
- 7+ years proven hands-on experience designing and implementing systems.
- C#, .Net Framework, MVC
- Web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP.
- Bootstrap3/4
- Production experience with front-end framework (Vue.js)
- CSS, HTML/HTML5, JavaScript and UI/UX design
- Core Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF and EF
- Excellent problem solving skills
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for making design choices, coordinate, and oversee technical standards, including software coding standards, tools, and platforms.
- Promote best practices within our team and participate in design and code reviews.
- Document and enforce software coding procedures and standards.
- Produce clear, useful technical documentation.
- Able to determine the most effective and efficient software design, ensuring high availability, data security, scalability, reusability, and data integrity within all processes and solutions.
- Work closely with development team members to provide technical guidance with development within the architecture.
- Suggest and implement solutions for process improvement.
- Conduct code and unit testing reviews to ensure quality deliverables.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- MVC
- Web Services
- Vue.js
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript
- .NET Core
- Software Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque