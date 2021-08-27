Software Architect

Our client is looking for a self-motivated Software Architect to work on industry specific software solutions as well as overseeing technical standards.

Requirements:

7+ years proven hands-on experience designing and implementing systems.

C#, .Net Framework, MVC

Web services, XML, JSON, and SOAP.

Bootstrap3/4

Production experience with front-end framework (Vue.js)

CSS, HTML/HTML5, JavaScript and UI/UX design

Core Microsoft .Net technologies including WCF and EF

Excellent problem solving skills

Responsibilities:

Responsible for making design choices, coordinate, and oversee technical standards, including software coding standards, tools, and platforms.

Promote best practices within our team and participate in design and code reviews.

Document and enforce software coding procedures and standards.

Produce clear, useful technical documentation.

Able to determine the most effective and efficient software design, ensuring high availability, data security, scalability, reusability, and data integrity within all processes and solutions.

Work closely with development team members to provide technical guidance with development within the architecture.

Suggest and implement solutions for process improvement.

Conduct code and unit testing reviews to ensure quality deliverables.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

MVC

Web Services

Vue.js

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript

.NET Core

Software Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

