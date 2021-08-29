Senior C# Back-End Developer

NEW JOB IN >> This is one of the UK’s finest and largest Wealth Management hubs in the IT game – managing assets across major banks, insurers, and asset managers spanning the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia.

The role calls for Senior Back End Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting and developing an investing platform among a team of high-spirited techies with a mathematical approach!

This is 100% remote work on a UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace! You will be part of an intelligent, highly productive working environment on a mission to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products in the comfort of your own home.

Key experience includes:

8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net

You have some decent exp developing RESTful API’s

Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka

Test-driven development (TDD) experience as well as the ambition to write automated tests together with new code

Azure cloud

By nature, you have good attention to quality and enjoy clean code

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking.

