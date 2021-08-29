Senior C# Back-End Developer

NEW JOB IN >> This is one of the UK’s finest and largest Wealth Management hubs in the IT game – managing assets across major banks, insurers, and asset managers spanning the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Shanghai, Singapore, and South-East Asia.
The role calls for Senior Back End Developer’s with expert integration skills (RESTful APIs via RabbitMQ or Kafka). You will be supporting and developing an investing platform among a team of high-spirited techies with a mathematical approach!
This is 100% remote work on a UK Time zone, so you also need the drive and accountability to work at a decent pace! You will be part of an intelligent, highly productive working environment on a mission to make investments accessible; creating new Software; & building products in the comfort of your own home.
Key experience includes:
- 8+ years as a Developer working the Microsoft stack – C#, .NET Core or ASP.Net
- You have some decent exp developing RESTful API’s
- Rational Databases: MongoDB, MS SQL, RabbitMQ or Kafka
- Test-driven development (TDD) experience as well as the ambition to write automated tests together with new code
- Azure cloud
- By nature, you have good attention to quality and enjoy clean code
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree with knowledge in financial services/ investment banking.
Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based remotely offering a salary of R950K TO [URL Removed] salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree