Job Summary
Regenesys is a leading and fast growing business school, based in Sandton in South Africa. We are looking for a CTI (Chief Technology & Information) Officer to work in a fast-paced, electronic dependent business environment that has expanded into the international arena.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage specialist team/s within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security, compliance services, database and operational admin, application support and service desk.
- International liaison with software developers and product designers
- Design, manage and implement e-learning platforms as a strategic business imperative
- Define operations architecture across continents (South Africa, India and Nigeria)
- Operational capacity and scalability planning
- Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests
- Industry and legislative compliance
- Implementation of an enterprise-wide student portal, plus international connectivity
- IT process and system management
- Manage all research and development activities
- Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects/long term agreements
- Define, maintain and govern procedures and solutions into production operations
- Solution planning
- Routine maintenance schedules
- Capacity planning
- Security requirements and managing of threats
- Daily activities of data centre staff
- Production security measures
- Lead, develop, mentor and manage the ICT team
- Analyse data
- Maintain and utilise dashboards and provide various reports to management
- Manage and improve ICT infrastructure
- Control assets
- Continually develop, maintain and deliver eLearning systems (financial; CRM; CMS; intranet)
- Implement and manage growth strategies within the eLearning environment (including aspects such as strategic partnerships)
- Plan and deliver activities in the area of eLearning in collaboration with other departments
- Perform other relevant job functions as requested and directed by Management
- Plan retirement of infrastructure and feedback into the IT planning team
- Capacity planning in collaboration with architecture and portfolio management leads;
- Identify security requirements and address threats;
- Manage the day to day activities of data centre staff (in-sourced or out-sourced);
- Participate in the Technology security advisory board;
- Plan and manage all production security measures for technology;
- Develop and test disaster recovery and business continuity plans;
- Plan and provision disaster recovery capabilities;
- Develop and share actionable insight into system utilisation and capacity to identify bottlenecks and opportunities;
- Establish, manage and measure the technology help desk
- Staff and plan application support and desktop support capabilities;
Define application, data centre and desktop support processes and negotiate service levels with development and portfolio management;
- Demonstrate on-going improvements to the responsiveness of the technology help desk;
- Ensure technology issues are managed to resolution;
- Escalate issues internally or externally as required;
- Develop self-help options, FAQs and a library of resources;
- Monitor and maintain key metrics and follow-up actions;
- Broadcast metrics and trend reports; and
- Ensure root cause analysis closes the loop.
Education and Qualifications
- Master of Information Technology, Information Systems, ICT, Computer Science, or any related field from an accredited institution.
- 10 – 15 Years ICT Management experience, ideally in an Academic or Services environment
- Extensive experience in the implementation and administration of enterprise and strategic business systems and processes.
- Excellent programming knowledge and computer skills.
Skills and Experience
- Implementation of the overall infrastructure strategies in the organisation;
- Implementing IT strategies and plans;
- Ensuring costs and budgets are adhered to;
- Ensuring Company IT Policies and procedures are adhered to;
- Forecasting and budgeting;
- Experience in cloud computing solutions;
- Good level of expertise in security solutions;
- Good Apple, Microsoft and Open source operating systems;
- Managing staff and their KPI’s Implementation of IT Procedures and processes;
- Management of the specialist teams within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security and other compliance services, database & operational admin, application support and service desk;
- Actions and plans to ensure definition and achievement of SLAs;
- Define operations architecture;
- Operational capacity and scalability planning;
- Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests;
- Industry compliance;
- Ensures IT process and systems management by setting and enforcing all necessary controls to deliver operational service;
- Manage all research and development activities and process to implement new technologies;
- Set and enforce standards to ensure production stability and business requirements and maintain the architecture framework and ensure alignment to business and technology strategies;
- Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects and long term outsource agreements and manage suppliers against commercials and service delivery obligations
- Maximise system uptime;
- Define, maintain and govern procedures to accept new solutions into production operations (deployment management);
- Define technology production operations policies and standard operating procedures;
- Engage with solutions planning and architecture teams to design and plan for sufficient production operations capabilities;
- Define and publish routine maintenance schedules for the data centre, networks and telephony;
- Advanced skills in MS Word, Outlook, and Excel;
- Solid mathematical aptitude and effective project management skills;
- Experience of working in the Higher Education sector;
- Experience in the use of process mapping tools;
- Ability to make effective decisions under pressure;
- Ability to think analytically and be a problem solver; and
- Ability to gather and interpret relevant data and information.
Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience
