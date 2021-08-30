Chief Technology & Information Officer

Aug 30, 2021

Job Summary

Regenesys is a leading and fast growing business school, based in Sandton in South Africa. We are looking for a CTI (Chief Technology & Information) Officer to work in a fast-paced, electronic dependent business environment that has expanded into the international arena.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage specialist team/s within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security, compliance services, database and operational admin, application support and service desk.
  • International liaison with software developers and product designers
  • Design, manage and implement e-learning platforms as a strategic business imperative
  • Define operations architecture across continents (South Africa, India and Nigeria)
  • Operational capacity and scalability planning
  • Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests
  • Industry and legislative compliance
  • Implementation of an enterprise-wide student portal, plus international connectivity
  • IT process and system management
  • Manage all research and development activities
  • Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects/long term agreements
  • Define, maintain and govern procedures and solutions into production operations
  • Solution planning
  • Routine maintenance schedules
  • Capacity planning
  • Security requirements and managing of threats
  • Daily activities of data centre staff
  • Production security measures
  • Lead, develop, mentor and manage the ICT team
  • Analyse data
  • Maintain and utilise dashboards and provide various reports to management
  • Manage and improve ICT infrastructure
  • Control assets
  • Continually develop, maintain and deliver eLearning systems (financial; CRM; CMS; intranet)
  • Implement and manage growth strategies within the eLearning environment (including aspects such as strategic partnerships)
  • Plan and deliver activities in the area of eLearning in collaboration with other departments
  • Perform other relevant job functions as requested and directed by Management
  • Plan retirement of infrastructure and feedback into the IT planning team
  • Capacity planning in collaboration with architecture and portfolio management leads;
  • Identify security requirements and address threats;
  • Manage the day to day activities of data centre staff (in-sourced or out-sourced);
  • Participate in the Technology security advisory board;
  • Plan and manage all production security measures for technology;
  • Develop and test disaster recovery and business continuity plans;
  • Plan and provision disaster recovery capabilities;
  • Develop and share actionable insight into system utilisation and capacity to identify bottlenecks and opportunities;
  • Establish, manage and measure the technology help desk
  • Staff and plan application support and desktop support capabilities;
    Define application, data centre and desktop support processes and negotiate service levels with development and portfolio management;
  • Demonstrate on-going improvements to the responsiveness of the technology help desk;
  • Ensure technology issues are managed to resolution;
  • Escalate issues internally or externally as required;
  • Develop self-help options, FAQs and a library of resources;
  • Monitor and maintain key metrics and follow-up actions;
  • Broadcast metrics and trend reports; and
  • Ensure root cause analysis closes the loop.

Education and Qualifications

  • Master of Information Technology, Information Systems, ICT, Computer Science, or any related field from an accredited institution.
  • 10 – 15 Years ICT Management experience, ideally in an Academic or Services environment
  • Extensive experience in the implementation and administration of enterprise and strategic business systems and processes.
  • Excellent programming knowledge and computer skills.

Skills and Experience

  • Implementation of the overall infrastructure strategies in the organisation;
  • Implementing IT strategies and plans;
  • Ensuring costs and budgets are adhered to;
  • Ensuring Company IT Policies and procedures are adhered to;
  • Forecasting and budgeting;
  • Experience in cloud computing solutions;
  • Good level of expertise in security solutions;
  • Good Apple, Microsoft and Open source operating systems;
  • Managing staff and their KPI’s Implementation of IT Procedures and processes;
  • Management of the specialist teams within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security and other compliance services, database & operational admin, application support and service desk;
  • Actions and plans to ensure definition and achievement of SLAs;
  • Define operations architecture;
  • Operational capacity and scalability planning;
  • Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests;
  • Industry compliance;
  • Ensures IT process and systems management by setting and enforcing all necessary controls to deliver operational service;
  • Manage all research and development activities and process to implement new technologies;
  • Set and enforce standards to ensure production stability and business requirements and maintain the architecture framework and ensure alignment to business and technology strategies;
  • Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects and long term outsource agreements and manage suppliers against commercials and service delivery obligations
  • Maximise system uptime;
  • Define, maintain and govern procedures to accept new solutions into production operations (deployment management);
  • Define technology production operations policies and standard operating procedures;
  • Engage with solutions planning and architecture teams to design and plan for sufficient production operations capabilities;
  • Define and publish routine maintenance schedules for the data centre, networks and telephony;
  • Advanced skills in MS Word, Outlook, and Excel;
  • Solid mathematical aptitude and effective project management skills;
  • Experience of working in the Higher Education sector;
  • Experience in the use of process mapping tools;
  • Ability to make effective decisions under pressure;
  • Ability to think analytically and be a problem solver; and
  • Ability to gather and interpret relevant data and information.

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • Management
  • Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A Business School in Sandton.

