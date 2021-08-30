Chief Technology & Information Officer

Job Summary

Regenesys is a leading and fast growing business school, based in Sandton in South Africa. We are looking for a CTI (Chief Technology & Information) Officer to work in a fast-paced, electronic dependent business environment that has expanded into the international arena.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage specialist team/s within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security, compliance services, database and operational admin, application support and service desk.

International liaison with software developers and product designers

Design, manage and implement e-learning platforms as a strategic business imperative

Define operations architecture across continents (South Africa, India and Nigeria)

Operational capacity and scalability planning

Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests

Industry and legislative compliance

Implementation of an enterprise-wide student portal, plus international connectivity

IT process and system management

Manage all research and development activities

Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects/long term agreements

Define, maintain and govern procedures and solutions into production operations

Solution planning

Routine maintenance schedules

Capacity planning

Security requirements and managing of threats

Daily activities of data centre staff

Production security measures

Lead, develop, mentor and manage the ICT team

Analyse data

Maintain and utilise dashboards and provide various reports to management

Manage and improve ICT infrastructure

Control assets

Continually develop, maintain and deliver eLearning systems (financial; CRM; CMS; intranet)

Implement and manage growth strategies within the eLearning environment (including aspects such as strategic partnerships)

Plan and deliver activities in the area of eLearning in collaboration with other departments

Perform other relevant job functions as requested and directed by Management

Plan retirement of infrastructure and feedback into the IT planning team

Capacity planning in collaboration with architecture and portfolio management leads;

Identify security requirements and address threats;

Manage the day to day activities of data centre staff (in-sourced or out-sourced);

Participate in the Technology security advisory board;

Plan and manage all production security measures for technology;

Develop and test disaster recovery and business continuity plans;

Plan and provision disaster recovery capabilities;

Develop and share actionable insight into system utilisation and capacity to identify bottlenecks and opportunities;

Establish, manage and measure the technology help desk

Staff and plan application support and desktop support capabilities;

Define application, data centre and desktop support processes and negotiate service levels with development and portfolio management;

Define application, data centre and desktop support processes and negotiate service levels with development and portfolio management; Demonstrate on-going improvements to the responsiveness of the technology help desk;

Ensure technology issues are managed to resolution;

Escalate issues internally or externally as required;

Develop self-help options, FAQs and a library of resources;

Monitor and maintain key metrics and follow-up actions;

Broadcast metrics and trend reports; and

Ensure root cause analysis closes the loop.

Education and Qualifications

Master of Information Technology, Information Systems, ICT, Computer Science, or any related field from an accredited institution.

10 – 15 Years ICT Management experience, ideally in an Academic or Services environment

Extensive experience in the implementation and administration of enterprise and strategic business systems and processes.

Excellent programming knowledge and computer skills.

Skills and Experience

Implementation of the overall infrastructure strategies in the organisation;

Implementing IT strategies and plans;

Ensuring costs and budgets are adhered to;

Ensuring Company IT Policies and procedures are adhered to;

Forecasting and budgeting;

Experience in cloud computing solutions;

Good level of expertise in security solutions;

Good Apple, Microsoft and Open source operating systems;

Managing staff and their KPI’s Implementation of IT Procedures and processes;

Management of the specialist teams within operations, including infrastructure and networking, systems admin, security and other compliance services, database & operational admin, application support and service desk;

Actions and plans to ensure definition and achievement of SLAs;

Define operations architecture;

Operational capacity and scalability planning;

Disaster recovery, business continuity plans and tests;

Industry compliance;

Ensures IT process and systems management by setting and enforcing all necessary controls to deliver operational service;

Manage all research and development activities and process to implement new technologies;

Set and enforce standards to ensure production stability and business requirements and maintain the architecture framework and ensure alignment to business and technology strategies;

Negotiate contracts and commercials for projects and long term outsource agreements and manage suppliers against commercials and service delivery obligations

Maximise system uptime;

Define, maintain and govern procedures to accept new solutions into production operations (deployment management);

Define technology production operations policies and standard operating procedures;

Engage with solutions planning and architecture teams to design and plan for sufficient production operations capabilities;

Define and publish routine maintenance schedules for the data centre, networks and telephony;

Advanced skills in MS Word, Outlook, and Excel;

Solid mathematical aptitude and effective project management skills;

Experience of working in the Higher Education sector;

Experience in the use of process mapping tools;

Ability to make effective decisions under pressure;

Ability to think analytically and be a problem solver; and

Ability to gather and interpret relevant data and information.

Salary: Commensurate with qualifications and experience

Desired Skills:

Programming

Management

Information Technology

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Business School in Sandton.

Learn more/Apply for this position