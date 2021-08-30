Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Full Stack Software Developer who will be involved in the design, development and testing of products.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 5+ years’ industry experience
- Technical skills across multiple languages
- Experience with the following:
- JMS (Java Message Services)
- JPA (Java Persistence Api)
- NHibernate
- Spring Framework
- Spring Batch
- MySQL
- Docker
- GitLab
- Git + Jenkins
- Linux
- C# WebAPI
- .NET Core
Responsibilities
- Develop and designing relevant code on project needs
- Mentoring junior developers
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects
Desired Skills:
- JMS
- JPA
- Spring Framework
- MySQL
- Docker
- C#.NET
- TDD
- SOLID
- GitLab
- NHibernate
- Linux
- AzureDevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque