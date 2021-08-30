Full Stack Software Developer

Aug 30, 2021

Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Full Stack Software Developer who will be involved in the design, development and testing of products.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 5+ years’ industry experience
  • Technical skills across multiple languages
  • Experience with the following:
  • JMS (Java Message Services)
  • JPA (Java Persistence Api)
  • NHibernate
  • Spring Framework
  • Spring Batch
  • MySQL
  • Docker
  • GitLab
  • Git + Jenkins
  • Linux
  • C# WebAPI
  • .NET Core

Responsibilities

  • Develop and designing relevant code on project needs
  • Mentoring junior developers
  • Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Desired Skills:

  • JMS
  • JPA
  • Spring Framework
  • MySQL
  • Docker
  • C#.NET
  • TDD
  • SOLID
  • GitLab
  • NHibernate
  • Linux
  • AzureDevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th Cheque

