Full Stack Software Developer

Our client has an opportunity available for a Senior Full Stack Software Developer who will be involved in the design, development and testing of products.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

5+ years’ industry experience

Technical skills across multiple languages

Experience with the following:

JMS (Java Message Services)

JPA (Java Persistence Api)

NHibernate

Spring Framework

Spring Batch

MySQL

Docker

GitLab

Git + Jenkins

Linux

C# WebAPI

.NET Core

Responsibilities

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs

Mentoring junior developers

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

