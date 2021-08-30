IT Assistant

Aug 30, 2021

Operational Management

  • Configure new computers to suit the company’s needs as per existing standards
  • Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels
  • Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues
  • Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products
  • Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products
  • Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex PC problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective hardware solutions, including off-site repair as needed
  • Receive and respond to incoming support requests regarding PC and/or hardware or software related problems
  • Develop and maintain an inventory of computer hardware and other peripheral equipment
  • Install and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems
  • Provide support for the various software packages used by the company and where necessary, liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors
  • Liaise with hardware vendors for warranty related repairs and troubleshooting
  • Provide guidance to junior members of the team as required
  • Support company telephone system and handsets
  • Consult with and provide support to company customers relating to software provided by the company, related to I.T
  • Assist company product support team with I.T. related issues on in-house as well as customer computers as the need arises

Desired Skills:

  • MCSE required
  • Microsoft 365 Certified
  • College diploma
  • University Degree in Computer science
  • N+ A+ certifications advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our reputable engineering software company in Centurion is seeking a Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert, with at least 3 years + experience

