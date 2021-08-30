IT Assistant

Operational Management
- Configure new computers to suit the company’s needs as per existing standards
- Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels
- Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues
- Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products
- Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products
- Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex PC problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective hardware solutions, including off-site repair as needed
- Receive and respond to incoming support requests regarding PC and/or hardware or software related problems
- Develop and maintain an inventory of computer hardware and other peripheral equipment
- Install and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems
- Provide support for the various software packages used by the company and where necessary, liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors
- Liaise with hardware vendors for warranty related repairs and troubleshooting
- Provide guidance to junior members of the team as required
- Support company telephone system and handsets
- Consult with and provide support to company customers relating to software provided by the company, related to I.T
- Assist company product support team with I.T. related issues on in-house as well as customer computers as the need arises
Desired Skills:
- MCSE required
- Microsoft 365 Certified
- College diploma
- University Degree in Computer science
- N+ A+ certifications advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our reputable engineering software company in Centurion is seeking a Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert, with at least 3 years + experience