IT Assistant

Operational Management

Configure new computers to suit the company’s needs as per existing standards

Work with end users to identify and deliver required PC service levels

Liaise with, and provide training and support to, end users and staff on computer operation and other issues

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, networked peripheral devices, and networking hardware products

Where required, install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot associated end user workstation software and networking software products

Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex PC problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective hardware solutions, including off-site repair as needed

Receive and respond to incoming support requests regarding PC and/or hardware or software related problems

Develop and maintain an inventory of computer hardware and other peripheral equipment

Install and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems

Provide support for the various software packages used by the company and where necessary, liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors

Liaise with hardware vendors for warranty related repairs and troubleshooting

Provide guidance to junior members of the team as required

Support company telephone system and handsets

Consult with and provide support to company customers relating to software provided by the company, related to I.T

Assist company product support team with I.T. related issues on in-house as well as customer computers as the need arises

Desired Skills:

MCSE required

Microsoft 365 Certified

College diploma

University Degree in Computer science

N+ A+ certifications advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our reputable engineering software company in Centurion is seeking a Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert, with at least 3 years + experience

