SQL Developer

Objective:

To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in IT

3- 5 Years working exoerience as a SQL Developer/Programmer

Designing & developing Collections workflow programs

Experience in providing waterfall solutions

SQL Certificate

Key Performance Areas:

Design and implement system solutions in line with business requirement

Drafting of Systems & Technical Specifications

Providing System Related Support

Manage system Integrity

Customer services

The preference will be to Employment Equity candidates.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Programming

Workflow Solutions

Collections

Development SQL

Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position