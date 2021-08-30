SQL Developer

Aug 30, 2021

Objective:

  • To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.

Minimum Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in IT
  • 3- 5 Years working exoerience as a SQL Developer/Programmer
  • Designing & developing Collections workflow programs
  • Experience in providing waterfall solutions
  • SQL Certificate

Key Performance Areas:

  • Design and implement system solutions in line with business requirement
  • Drafting of Systems & Technical Specifications
  • Providing System Related Support
  • Manage system Integrity
  • Customer services

The preference will be to Employment Equity candidates.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Programming
  • Workflow Solutions
  • Collections
  • Development SQL
  • Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position