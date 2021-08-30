Objective:
- To design, configure, test and implement the collections system to achieve the agreed business requirements and provide support to the users.
Minimum Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in IT
- 3- 5 Years working exoerience as a SQL Developer/Programmer
- Designing & developing Collections workflow programs
- Experience in providing waterfall solutions
- SQL Certificate
Key Performance Areas:
- Design and implement system solutions in line with business requirement
- Drafting of Systems & Technical Specifications
- Providing System Related Support
- Manage system Integrity
- Customer services
The preference will be to Employment Equity candidates.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Programming
- Workflow Solutions
- Collections
- Development SQL
- Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma