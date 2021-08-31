SAP FICO Consultant

Aug 31, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP FICO Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:
6 + years’ experience

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
  • Executing the required changes through configuration
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
  • Carrying out regression testing
  • Interact with consultants of other modules
  • User interface transactional solutions

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • SAP FI/CO
  • SAP MM and SD (Advantageous)
  • SAP HANA S4 (Advantageous)
  • SAP ABAP debugging skills (Advantageous)
  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI/CO
  • SAP MM
  • SAP SD
  • SAP HANA S4
  • SAP ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position