SAP Front End Developer QALW1534 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for an SAP Front End Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential: Dcumentation of as-is and to-be business processes. Cordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements. Prvide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects. Preparatin of test cases and user manuals. Supprt experience



S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Minimum Requirements

Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.

Min 5 years experience exposed to user applications

Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 years systems analysis

Motor or related manufacturing experience

SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development

SAP Fiori

SAP UI5 HTML / JavaScript / CSS

Developing OData services

CDS Views

Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms

