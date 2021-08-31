SAP Front End Developer QALW1534 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for an SAP Front End Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
- Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
- Dcumentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Cordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Prvide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparatin of test cases and user manuals.
- Supprt experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
Minimum Requirements
- Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.
- Min 5 years experience exposed to user applications
- Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 years systems analysis
- Motor or related manufacturing experience
- SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development
- SAP Fiori
- SAP UI5 HTML / JavaScript / CSS
- Developing OData services
- CDS Views
- Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms