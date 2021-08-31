SAP Front End Developer QALW1534 at Mediro ICT

Contract role exists for an SAP Front End Developer in Midrand / Rosslyn / Menlyn / Home office rotation. Email CV and payslip to [Email Address Removed]

  • Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
  • Initial focus on Warehouse Management and Logistics
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • The following functional skills are essential:
    • Dcumentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
    • Cordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
    • Prvide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
    • Preparatin of test cases and user manuals.
    • Supprt experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Minimum Requirements

  • Experience across all SAP modules with WM/EWM experience being an advantage.
  • Min 5 years experience exposed to user applications
  • Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 years systems analysis
  • Motor or related manufacturing experience
  • SAP ABAP / ABAP OO Development
  • SAP Fiori
  • SAP UI5 HTML / JavaScript / CSS
  • Developing OData services
  • CDS Views
  • Adobe Interactive Forms / Smartforms

