Senior BI Analyst Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:AN independent critical thinking & highly analytical Senior BI Analyst Developer with strong leadership, conflict resolution, reasoning & numerical aptitude is sought by a leading Asset Management Group. Your core role will be to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects and provide support to the business in respect of existing data capabilities. The role requires extensive involvement in all phases of the Agile development lifecycle, from analysis and development through to testing and deployment. You must possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent, have a minimum of 10 years Business/Systems Analysis including the development and implementation of large-scale projects, 5 years Asset Management or 8 years Financial Services experience, extensive experience in both Backend & Frontend Development, Software Engineering, Project Management and Presentation [URL Removed] with the investment boutiques and professional partner teams to scope business requirements and identify where data can have the greatest impact from a BI perspective.

Facilitate the development & implementation of multi-disciplinary cross-functional BI projects.

Provide support to the business in respect of existing BI capabilities.

Effective planning and prioritising of multi-disciplinary cross-functional BI projects.

Assist with solution design and implement best practices from a software development perspective.

Provide thought leadership on the latest technologies and advances in software development.

Provide guidance to junior members in the context of adhering to best practices development standards.

Keep stakeholders informed of progress through regular, effective communication.

Collaborate with Data Owners to increase BI reporting capabilities.

Develop against Data Architecture reference model, Data Spectrum and Taxonomy.

Liaise with stakeholders to coordinate data sources, eliminate duplication, while focusing on data quality and reliability in BI models.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent.

Experience/Skills

At least 10 years Business/System Analysis experience, including system development and implementation of large-scale projects related to information/knowledge management.

At least 5 years experience in Asset Management or 8 years Financial Services experience.

Extensive experience in both Backend and Frontend Development.

Knowledge of data governance practices, regulatory requirements and emerging trends.

Working knowledge of financial instruments, investment processes and industry terminology.

Business Process Analysis & Design.

Software Engineering experience.

Project Management.

Presentation skills.

Advantageous

The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) Certification.

Exposure to Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or Enterprise Architect roles.

Exposure to Microsoft CRM Dynamics, SQL Server Business Intelligence and Metadata Management software.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

BI

Analyst

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position