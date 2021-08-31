Senior Full Stack Developer (Node.js, React.js) (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A provider of cutting-edge real-world practical applications to Workforce Communication, Management and Productivity seeks a Senior Full Stack Developer with entrepreneurial flair and a passion for creating and building cutting-edge solutions to join its team. You must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or National Diploma in IT or equivalent, have at least 8+ years Software Development, able to work within an Agile environment, be skilled in GraphQL, RESTful APIs, REST, SOAP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, AWS, Lambda, Node.js, [URL Removed] (or Vue/Angular) & React frameworks like Ant. Design and/or Material UI. Please note this is a 6-Month Contract.DUTIES:

Report into the CTO and the work under the direction of the Technical Lead.

Work alongside Northwall Cyber – UK Based Law Firm, Business Advisory and Cybersecurity specialists.

Design and develop applications using relevant language stacks including and not limited to Node.js for backend and [URL Removed] for frontend development.

Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

Work to and maintain the Company Technical Procedures and Standards.

Ensure adherence to the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR of Europe) and Protection of Personal Information Act (POPI of South Africa).

This specific area of work is under the guidance of Northwall Cyber – Ensure Live System Integrity. Increase the speed of innovation and feature development.

Comply with best practises and company and industry standards.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Software Development or related field (BSc Computer Science, National Diploma: Info Tech or equivalent).

Experience/Skills

A minimum of 8+ years of experience in Software Development.

Working knowledge of Agile / Scrum methodology. Must be able to work within an Agile environment but bring in structure and standards that compliment this style.

GraphQL and/or RESTful APIs.

Backend integrations (REST and/or SOAP).

Experience working with SQL based databases such as MySQL or Postgres.

Working remotely and flexible working hours.

Have experience working with AWS cloud services including and not limited to:

API Gateway

Lambda

S3

RDS

VPC Have experience building out React frontends according to a defined spec. The ability to skilfully and constructively code review developer pull requests. Node.js, [URL Removed] (or Vue/Angular). React frameworks like Ant. Design and/or Material UI.



Nice to Haves

Experience within a Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD) environment.

Familiar/Involved with Open-Source projects.

Apollo Server.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong team player that supports fellow team members.

Strong work ethic and commitment to deliver on the business technical requirements.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Self-motivated, enthusiastic and able to work independently.

Presentable, well-spoken and confident engaging with senior stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills focused on removing blockers and solving problems.

Ability to work well under pressure (both individually as well as in a team environment).

High attention to detail with a keen eye for design.

Demonstrate a high level of Emotional Quotient (EQ).

Embrace the start-up culture.

