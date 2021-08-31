Senior Software Engineer (SA/Mauritius) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced FinTech company seeks the coding expertise of a forward-thinking & solutions-driven Senior Software Engineer to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and track record of delivering changes, enhancements, and new functionality. You will require a Bachelors Degree/National Diploma in Computer Science/IT, at least 5 years work experience as a C#.Net Dev (.Net Framework) with proficiency in MVC, .Net Core, Web APIs, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Git/Gitlab, Visual Studio, SQL Server, 3+ years experience in Financial Service with any in FinTech proving beneficial, understand Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA and have a proven track record delivering Agile-based software projects. There is a possibility of working in [URL Removed] solutions according to the agreed project timelines.

Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team.

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.

Support and maintain production system(s).

Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines.

Continuously identify and solve technical problems.

Assist and mentor junior members within the team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in Information Technology or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 5 years’ working experience as a C# .Net Developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, Web APIs, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Git/Gitlab, Visual Studio, SQL Server.

3+ Years in Financial Services.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps, and SOA.

Proven track record in working with Agile teams and successfully delivering Agile-based software projects.

Advantageous

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g., EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD.

Experience with tools including ELK Stack and New Relic.

FinTech experience.

*Available to work flexible shifts; including weekends and statutory holidays on a rotational basis if [URL Removed] in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and enjoys problem [URL Removed] verbal and written communication skills.

