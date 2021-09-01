Automation Test Analyst at In4Group

SCOPE :
- Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.
- Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.
- Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed o
- Executing test scripts and analysing test results.
- Develop a test automation framework.
- Operating in DevSecOps environment.
- Develop and configure test automation network.
- Develop and execute test automation through UFT – HPALM plugin;
- Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities.
- Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks.
- Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements.
- Define regression packs based on critical business processes.
- Automate the regression suite and maintain these scripts accordingly.
- Any other services or task ancillary to, or closely related to the above.
EXPERIENCE:
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.
- 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign o
- Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.
- Limited knowledge of software development
- Experience in Integration Automation Testing.
- Experience in ETL/BI Testing
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and technique.
- Experience in automating API Services.
Additonal Experience:
- Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.
- Knowledge of C# and JAVA.
Competencies:
- Conceptual Thinking;
- Attention to detail;
- Excellent written and oral Communication;
- Managing complexity and ambiguity.
- Ability to learning quickly;
- Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills;
- Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;
- Management Reporting;
- Resilience; and
Self-starter.
Qualifications:
- ISTQB TA or equivalent
- Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:
- Test Approach;
- Test Plans;
- Test Scripts;
- Read development code
- Operate in DevSecOps
- Test Execution Results;
- Defects Management Reports;
- Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;
- Test Closure Reports;
- Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and
- Test Completion Sign Off.
In4 Group Pty Ltd