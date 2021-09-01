C++ Software Engineer

Design, create and extend, high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows coding standards and is easy to maintain

Participate in software design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements

Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design Work in an agile development environment

Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks

Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process

Core competencies:

Expert level C++

Object Oriented Analysis and Design

Multi-threading and concurrency

SQL

Agile

Control Versioning Software (git)

Test driven development techniques (TDD)

Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills

Advantageous Experience:

Perl, PHP

XML, JSON

Client / Server architecture

Service-oriented architecture

Relational database design

Web Servers (e.g. IIS, Apache, NGINX)

Experience developing Operating System agnostic software (FreeBSD, Linux, Windows)

Proficient knowledge to work throughout the stack on middleware, front end and database technologies

Personality / Experience:

Enthusiastic and self-motivated

Ability to work independently

Able to communicate effectively with remote global team members

Desired Skills:

Systematic and focused on delivery

Senior level with 5+ years relevant experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a C++ Software Engineer to join their team

The core responsibility of a C++ Software Engineer is to design, build and extend high quality applications for the clients CCM Platform. You’ll work closely within a team of remote developers to bring products to market, leveraging your experience and strong technical knowledge

