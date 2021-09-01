C++ Software Engineer

  • Design, create and extend, high quality, testable software that meets specifications, follows coding standards and is easy to maintain
  • Participate in software design discussions to define solutions for complex business requirements
  • Test and peer review code for technical accuracy, standards, and functional compliance to the design Work in an agile development environment
  • Assist with creating project plans, breaking down requirements and estimating tasks
  • Identify and proposes areas of improvement throughout the software development process

Core competencies:

  • Expert level C++
  • Object Oriented Analysis and Design
  • Multi-threading and concurrency
  • SQL
  • Agile
  • Control Versioning Software (git)
  • Test driven development techniques (TDD)
  • Excellent communication (verbal and written) skills

Advantageous Experience:

  • Perl, PHP
  • XML, JSON
  • Client / Server architecture
  • Service-oriented architecture
  • Relational database design
  • Web Servers (e.g. IIS, Apache, NGINX)
  • Experience developing Operating System agnostic software (FreeBSD, Linux, Windows)
  • Proficient knowledge to work throughout the stack on middleware, front end and database technologies

Personality / Experience:

  • Enthusiastic and self-motivated
  • Ability to work independently
  • Able to communicate effectively with remote global team members

Desired Skills:

  • Systematic and focused on delivery
  • Senior level with 5+ years relevant experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Global communications management (software) company in Johannesburg is looking for a C++ Software Engineer to join their team
The core responsibility of a C++ Software Engineer is to design, build and extend high quality applications for the clients CCM Platform. You’ll work closely within a team of remote developers to bring products to market, leveraging your experience and strong technical knowledge

