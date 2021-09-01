CNC Programmer/Tool, Jig & die Maker

We are urgently looking for a qualified Toolmaker with CNC programming experience.
Area: Durban
Experience
- 5 years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping environment.
Qualifications:
- Trade-tested tool, jig and die maker
- Proficient in 2D and 3D parametric CAD software
- 3D machining software programmer
Job Requirements:
- Knowledge & understanding of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance
- Knowledge of raw materials, production process, quality control, and all other techniques for effective execution of required responsibilities
- Product knowledge of components and tools
- Understanding & applying the principles of Tool, Jig & Die Making
- Ability to read and create Technical Drawings