CNC Programmer/Tool, Jig & die Maker

Sep 1, 2021

We are urgently looking for a qualified Toolmaker with CNC programming experience.
Area: Durban

Experience

  • 5 years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping environment.

Qualifications:

  • Trade-tested tool, jig and die maker
  • Proficient in 2D and 3D parametric CAD software
  • 3D machining software programmer

Job Requirements:

  • Knowledge & understanding of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance
  • Knowledge of raw materials, production process, quality control, and all other techniques for effective execution of required responsibilities
  • Product knowledge of components and tools
  • Understanding & applying the principles of Tool, Jig & Die Making
  • Ability to read and create Technical Drawings

