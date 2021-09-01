CNC Programmer/Tool, Jig & die Maker

We are urgently looking for a qualified Toolmaker with CNC programming experience.

Area: Durban

Experience

5 years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping environment.

Qualifications:

Trade-tested tool, jig and die maker

Proficient in 2D and 3D parametric CAD software

3D machining software programmer

Job Requirements:

Knowledge & understanding of machines and tools, including their designs, uses, repair, and maintenance

Knowledge of raw materials, production process, quality control, and all other techniques for effective execution of required responsibilities

Product knowledge of components and tools

Understanding & applying the principles of Tool, Jig & Die Making

Ability to read and create Technical Drawings

