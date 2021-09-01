DevOps Engineer at Mweb.

At Mweb, customer experience is at the forefront of everything we do. To help us build functional systems that improve the customer experience we are looking for an experienced DevOps Engineer. They will be responsible for deploying product updates, administering IT systems, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet our customers’ needs. If you have a solid background in software engineering and are familiar with Python, Ruby or have similar programming experience, we’d love to speak with you.
Job Output
- Building and setting up new development tools and infrastructure
- Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes
- Monitor the performance of Mweb IT Systems against performance benchmarks
- Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’
- Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended
- Planning out projects and being involved in project management decisions
- Perform and manage incident reports, release plans and schedules
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders to ensure resolution within target service level benchmarks and keep stakeholders informed of progress throughout
- Deploy updates and fixes
- Provide Level 2 technical support
- Build tools to reduce occurrences of errors and improve customer experience
- Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems
- Perform root cause analysis for production errors
- Investigate and resolve technical issues
- Develop scripts to automate visualization
- Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance
Desired Skills:
- Administration Linux Systems
- DevOps Engineering
- Bash
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Mweb was founded in 1997. Some might say “that’s old”. We say “that’s an experience!”. Today we are a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) who has connected over 1 MILLION South African homes to the Internet!
We work with a range of Fibre and LTE infrastructure providers and value-adding service partners to make sure even more homes are connected every day. Partner with us and let your Internet connection benefit from our high-performance connectivity solutions.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Leave
- Funeral cover
- Group Risk
- Internet