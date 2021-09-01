Intermediate Full Stack PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic & fast-paced ICT company based in the Northern Suburbs urgently seeks the coding talents of an Intermediate Full Stack PHP Developer to join its team. Your core role will be PHP and Mobile App Development. Your tech toolset must include strong PHP, Object Oriented coding, Laravel, CodeIgniter, Ionic Framework, MySQL, HTML5, CSS3, SASS, JavaScript and jQuery. You also require experience working with GIT repos, must have a relevant qualification and at least 3 years Back End Web Development and Mobile App Development experience. Any Ionic, WordPress and experience slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites will prove [URL Removed] to have

Excellent PHP and Object-Oriented coding knowledge and experience.

MVC PHP frameworks, (Laravel & CodeIgniter).

Experience mobile APP development, (Ionic Framework).

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

HTML5, CSS3, SASS.

JavaScript and jQuery.

Worked with GIT repos.

Relevant qualifications.

Minimum 3 years of Back end Web Development experience. Web development knowledge is crucial.

Experience in Mobile APP Development.

Advantageous –

Ionic Framework.

Experience slicing PSD to cross-browser and responsive websites.

JavaScript MVC framework experience.

WordPress.

ATTRIBRUTES:

A good communicator.

Self-motivated and ambitious.

Deadline driven and a great work ethic.

Highly attentive to detail.

