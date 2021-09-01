Junior Web Developer (Full stack)

The Role: A Junior Web Developer with full stack experience developing web sites or web applications. Mobile applications development a [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:
- Min. 2 Years?? experience developing web sites or web applications.
- Skills – HTML5,CSS, Javascript, ECMASCRIPT 2015, JQuery,ASP.Net, MVC5
Essential Qualification:
- BTech or National Diploma
Key Accountabilities: KPA’S:
- Experience developing web sites or web applications.
- Mobile applications development a plus.
- Knowledge ?? SDLC, MS SQL Server database.
- Front end web development with HTML5 and JQuery.
- Abilities : GIT, Visual Studio 2013+.
Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:
- Excellent commuication skills (Written & verbal)
- Pay attention to detail.
- Ability to meet tight deadlines.
- Ability to priotise and manage pressure well.