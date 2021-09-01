Junior Web Developer (Full stack)

Sep 1, 2021

The Role: A Junior Web Developer with full stack experience developing web sites or web applications. Mobile applications development a [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • Min. 2 Years?? experience developing web sites or web applications.
  • Skills – HTML5,CSS, Javascript, ECMASCRIPT 2015, JQuery,ASP.Net, MVC5

Essential Qualification:

  • BTech or National Diploma

Key Accountabilities: KPA’S:

  • Experience developing web sites or web applications.
  • Mobile applications development a plus.
  • Knowledge ?? SDLC, MS SQL Server database.
  • Front end web development with HTML5 and JQuery.
  • Abilities : GIT, Visual Studio 2013+.

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

  • Excellent commuication skills (Written & verbal)
  • Pay attention to detail.
  • Ability to meet tight deadlines.
  • Ability to priotise and manage pressure well.

Learn more/Apply for this position