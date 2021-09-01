SAP Project Manager at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for an Amazing SAP FI S4/HANA Implementation Programme Manager.

The Programme Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.

We are looking for a senior Programme Manager With:

SAP S4HANA FINANCE with a strong technical background,

DEEP FINANCIAL KNOWLEDGE

SAP FI S4/Hana Programme FULL IMPLEMENTATION experience.

Must be able to work on a steerco and executive level.

Retail Highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

Programme Management

SAP FI

SAP S4/HANA

Financial Knowledge

Accounting

S4Hana

S4

SAP S4

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

