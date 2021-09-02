Business Analyst: Payment Systems at Capitec

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.
  • Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
  • Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Experience

  • At Least Grade 12 with minimum 7 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Payments Industry. A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.
  • Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT Software Development Life Cycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Agile methodologies and processes
  • UML and business process modelling (BPM)
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practice

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Working with People_Sharing Information
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
  • Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
  • Working with People_Resolving Conflict
  • Learning and researching_Acquiring Information
  • Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
  • Working with People_Adapting to Others
  • Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
  • Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Working with People_Teaching
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
  • Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
  • Working with People
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People_Attentive Listening
  • Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
  • Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
  • Working with People_Managing from a Distance
  • Learning and researching_Learning Quickly
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
  • Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
  • Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

