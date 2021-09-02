Business Analyst: Payment Systems at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.

Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.

Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Experience

At Least Grade 12 with minimum 7 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Payments Industry. A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.

Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis

Knowledge

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT Software Development Life Cycle

Business analysis and design

Agile methodologies and processes

UML and business process modelling (BPM)

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Standards and governance

Testing practice

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Analysing_Using Math

Working with People_Sharing Information

Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Working with People_Resolving Conflict

Learning and researching_Acquiring Information

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Working with People_Adapting to Others

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Persuading and Influencing

Learning and Researching

Presenting and Communicating Information

Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Working with People_Teaching

Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation

Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Working with People

Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness

Relating and Networking

Working with People_Attentive Listening

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Learning and researching_Learning Quickly

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking

Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

