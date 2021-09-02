Business Analyst: Payment Systems at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.
- Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
- Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
Experience
- At Least Grade 12 with minimum 7 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Banking, Payments Industry. A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis would be advantageous.
- Ideally a relevant 3-year tertiary qualification in Business and Information Technology (i.e. B. Comm. Information Systems) with minimum 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT Software Development Life Cycle
- Business analysis and design
- Agile methodologies and processes
- UML and business process modelling (BPM)
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practice
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Analysing_Using Math
- Working with People_Sharing Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Adapting to Change
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Acting as a Champion for Change
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Working with People_Resolving Conflict
- Learning and researching_Acquiring Information
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Working with People_Adapting to Others
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Adapting and responding to change_Working with Diverse Populations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Working with People_Teaching
- Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Supporting Change
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Working with People
- Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People_Attentive Listening
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
- Working with People_Managing from a Distance
- Learning and researching_Learning Quickly
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Adapting and Responding to Change_Working with Ambiguity
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.