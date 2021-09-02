Developer .Net: Back End (Cape Town or Johannesburg) X4 at Capitec

Sep 2, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the maintenance of legacy and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 4years’+ proven development experience

Minimum

  • C# or VB.Net
  • SQL (any platform: T-SQL, MySQL, Oracle, etc)

Ideal

  • ADO.Net
  • XML
  • .Net
  • WPF
  • XAML
  • WCF
  • ASP.Net / Java Script / HTML / CSS
  • Powershell
  • Web Services
  • Windows Services
  • Windows Forms Applications

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Banking systems
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

