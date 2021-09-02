Full stack software engineer

The Role: One of our major clients is looking for a software engineer that is excited to implement full-stack solutions for intricate and intriguing challenges.The ideal candidate should be a “go getter” and works independently and collaboratively to make things happen.Essential functions:

Deployment – knowing how to deploy applications with Elastic Container Service (ECS) for Docker or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for Kubernetes.

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Participate in daily stand-ups.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

Security – understanding the AWS Security Model and IAM.

AWS SDK – how your application is going to interact with AWS in the code.

Databases.

Serverless – Serverless services in AWS, such as Lambda and API Gateway.

System audits

User sign off

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Experience Required:

4-8 years?? experience in relevant programming language.

Web and digital project experience advantageous.

Agile working experience is also advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case.

Planning and monitoring.

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation.

Translating and simplifying requirements.

Requirements management and communication.

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical Skills:

Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.

Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).

Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.

Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.

Experience in performance optimization techniques.

Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).

Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.

Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins.

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs.

Requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills.

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Learn more/Apply for this position