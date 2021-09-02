Full stack software engineer

The Role: One of our major clients is looking for a software engineer that is excited to implement full-stack solutions for intricate and intriguing challenges.The ideal candidate should be a “go getter” and works independently and collaboratively to make things happen.Essential functions:
- Deployment – knowing how to deploy applications with Elastic Container Service (ECS) for Docker or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for Kubernetes.
- Development and maintenance on platform/application.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Participate in daily stand-ups.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Compiling of user and operational manuals.
- Security – understanding the AWS Security Model and IAM.
- AWS SDK – how your application is going to interact with AWS in the code.
- Databases.
- Serverless – Serverless services in AWS, such as Lambda and API Gateway.
- System audits
- User sign off
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Experience Required:
- 4-8 years?? experience in relevant programming language.
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience is also advantageous
Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assisting with the business case.
- Planning and monitoring.
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation.
- Translating and simplifying requirements.
- Requirements management and communication.
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Technical Skills:
- Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.
- Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).
- Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.
- Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.
- Experience in performance optimization techniques.
- Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).
- Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.
- Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins.
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs.
- Requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
- Strong presentation skills.
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.