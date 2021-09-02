Full stack software engineer

Sep 2, 2021

The Role: One of our major clients is looking for a software engineer that is excited to implement full-stack solutions for intricate and intriguing challenges.The ideal candidate should be a “go getter” and works independently and collaboratively to make things happen.Essential functions:

  • Deployment – knowing how to deploy applications with Elastic Container Service (ECS) for Docker or Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for Kubernetes.
  • Development and maintenance on platform/application.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Participate in daily stand-ups.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals.
  • Security – understanding the AWS Security Model and IAM.
  • AWS SDK – how your application is going to interact with AWS in the code.
  • Databases.
  • Serverless – Serverless services in AWS, such as Lambda and API Gateway.
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Experience Required:

  • 4-8 years?? experience in relevant programming language.
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous.
  • Agile working experience is also advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Assisting with the business case.
  • Planning and monitoring.
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation.
  • Translating and simplifying requirements.
  • Requirements management and communication.
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Technical Skills:

  • Configuration management using CloudFormation and/or Chef/Puppet.
  • Implementing experience with primary AWS services (EC2, ELB, ECS, RDS, Lambda, API Gateway, Route53, S3).
  • Good understanding of Networking, Security and Identity Access Management.
  • Leading highly available and fault-tolerant enterprise and web-scale software deployments.
  • Experience in performance optimization techniques.
  • Good experience on any Cloud Platform (AWS, Azure, Google etc.).
  • Strong programming skills in JavaScript, Java and/or Python.
  • Experience with continuous integration tools, such as GitLab CI, Bamboo, or Jenkins.

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs.
  • Requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.
  • Strong presentation skills.
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

