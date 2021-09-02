ITSM Foundation Data Specialist

The Role: One of our major clients in the automative industry is looking for a ITSM (IT Service Management) Foundation Data Specialist to join theirt team of expects.Essential Function:

  • Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.
  • Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.
  • Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.
  • Consult and support the DevOps Teams and Process Owners.
  • In creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures.
  • Modelling services
  • Attaching SLAs
  • Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)
  • Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Relevant Business Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • ? ITIL process knowledge

Experience Required:

  • ITIL work experience
  • 10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms.

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

  • High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations.
  • Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation and IT Service Management.
  • Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts.
  • Experience with ITIL.
  • Experience with the Agile Methodology
  • MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence
  • Understanding of clients processes and tools (advantageous).

Technical Skills:

  • Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:
    o ServiceNow CSDM
    o BMC Foundation
    o BMC Atrium CMDB
    o Service modelling
  • Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

  • Excellent Communication skills.
  • Ability to understand complex and large data structures.
  • Ability to relate to a variety of Stakeholders at different organisational levels.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding.
  • Able to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations.
  • Must be self-motivated and open to learn independently.
  • Problem solving capabilities.
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
  • Above-board work ethics.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

