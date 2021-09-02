ITSM Foundation Data Specialist

The Role: One of our major clients in the automative industry is looking for a ITSM (IT Service Management) Foundation Data Specialist to join theirt team of expects.Essential Function:

Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.

Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.

Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.

Consult and support the DevOps Teams and Process Owners.

In creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures.

Modelling services

Attaching SLAs

Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)

Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)

Relevant Business Degree

Preferred Qualification:

? ITIL process knowledge

Experience Required:

ITIL work experience

10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms.

Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:

High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations.

Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation and IT Service Management.

Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts.

Experience with ITIL.

Experience with the Agile Methodology

MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence

Understanding of clients processes and tools (advantageous).

Technical Skills:

Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:

o ServiceNow CSDM

o BMC Foundation

o BMC Atrium CMDB

o Service modelling

Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)

Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:

Excellent Communication skills.

Ability to understand complex and large data structures.

Ability to relate to a variety of Stakeholders at different organisational levels.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding.

Able to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations.

Must be self-motivated and open to learn independently.

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

