ITSM Foundation Data Specialist

The Role: One of our major clients in the automative industry is looking for a ITSM (IT Service Management) Foundation Data Specialist to join theirt team of expects.Essential Function:
- Design, document, operate and maintain the foundation / base data (e.g., Organization. People, Support Group, etc.) of an ITSM Platform, for an Enterprise Environment.
- Training and Knowledge sharing of our Key-Users.
- Documentation of IT processes and their structures in the ITSM System.
- Consult and support the DevOps Teams and Process Owners.
- In creating structures in Ticket System to match operational structures.
- Modelling services
- Attaching SLAs
- Supporting the DevOps Teams and Process Owners in providing Operational Data (e.g., Ticket SLA etc.)
- Ensure, drive, and improve governance and the quality of foundation data in the ITSM System.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Information Technology Qualification in IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Relevant Business Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- ? ITIL process knowledge
Experience Required:
- ITIL work experience
- 10 to 15 years working experience with ITSM Platforms.
Key Accountabilities: Functional Skills:
- High-level understanding of IT Infrastructure and Operations.
- Prior experience in IT Processes, Operation and IT Service Management.
- Broad understanding of Enterprise Architecture concepts.
- Experience with ITIL.
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
- MS Office, Atlassian Jira & Confluence
- Understanding of clients processes and tools (advantageous).
Technical Skills:
- Experience with maintaining base data within a large ticket system:
o ServiceNow CSDM
o BMC Foundation
o BMC Atrium CMDB
o Service modelling
- Ability create KPIs Reports (e.g., SQL, APEX, QlikView, Qlik Sense, Tableau)
Personality and Attributes: Soft Skills:
- Excellent Communication skills.
- Ability to understand complex and large data structures.
- Ability to relate to a variety of Stakeholders at different organisational levels.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Strong interpersonal skills, including Intercultural understanding.
- Able to work under pressure and be resilient in stressful situations.
- Must be self-motivated and open to learn independently.
- Problem solving capabilities.
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.
- Above-board work ethics.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.