Network Support Engineer

Job Description:
– Planning infrastructure design and implementations
– Consulting with clients to specify requirements and design solutions
– Recommend improvements to existing solutions
– Fully understand a VPN configuration, support and design
Equipment
– Implement Infrastructure under change control processes
– Configuration, maintenance & management of installed equipment
– Pro-actively plan and install upgrades, releases, and device firmware upgrades.
– Documentation of configurations
Support
– Providing technical support to both internal and external client/remote sites
– Monitor all networks / identify problem areas
– Manage and respond to support tickets timeously
– Troubleshooting and resolution of issues
– Monitoring performance of networks
– Working with IT support personnel
– Providing network administration and support
People Skills
– Working with Service Providers
o Ensuring that maintenance contracts are in place
– Liaison with clients in a professional manner
Excellent Communication skills with clients
Security
– Ensuring that the environment is secure from external threats
– Sound understanding of firewalls and configuration
– Anti-virus installations / monitoring
– Threat detection and analysis
– Understanding of certificates
Overview
– Evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
– Produce relevant reports for internal management
– Provide costing into budgets for projects and CAPEX
– Documentation to reflect all processes and procedures
– Define network policies and procedures
Job Requirements:
– Matric or Grade 12 or NQF4
– Information Technology – national diploma or bachelors degree (optional)
– Relevant qualifications/certifications in networking / hardware
– Drivers license minimum code 08
– Minimum of 5 years relevant technical experience in the networking environment with demonstratable skills
– Good Technical understanding of both Local and Wide area networking
– Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
– Fortinet / Cisco desired
– Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)