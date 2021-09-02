Onsite Support Engineer

The Role: Essential Function:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines
- Network Support
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
- Soft Skills
- ITIL is advantageous
- Mobility Support
- HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous
Experience required:
- 3 + Years practical in-service delivery
- desktop support
- generalist
- Basic Server Support